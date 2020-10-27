Charly Mumbere fired a 30-yard laser into the top left corner of the goal to give Eastern Mennonite a 3-2 win over Virginia Episcopal in the Virginia Independent Conference boys soccer semifinals on Oct. 27, 2005. James Lofton and Bryce Shank also scored for the Flames in the victory.
Alex Owah ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries as Harrisonburg football cruised past Fort Defiance 28-0 on Oct. 27, 2006. Cordae Williams added 97 yards on just nine carries for the Blue Streaks.
