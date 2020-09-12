Dae’Quan Scott, a senior quarterback, exploded for 343 yards of total offense and accounted for six touchdowns to lead R.E. Lee football to a 56-32 win over Harrisonburg on Sept. 12, 2008. Scott scored on runs of 53, 46, 7, 61, and 18 yards, and added a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Adam Tibbs in the third quarter.
Cole Hart, a 5-foot-7, 170-pound running back, ran for 149 yards on 24 carries as Turner Ashby football defeated rival Spotswood 21-0 on Sept. 12, 2008. Hart had 116 yards in the first half alone, including a 35-yard scamper in the second quarter.
Skyler Johnson notched 11 aces, four kills and 21 digs as Harrisonburg volleyball defeated Broadway 25-22, 25-21, 28-30, 25-22 on Sept. 12, 2013. Athena Benton added 19 digs for the Blue Streaks, who improved to 2-3 with the win.
Ryan Smith’s 29-yard fumble return at the beginning of the fourth proved to be the difference in Broadway football’s 21-14 win over William Monroe on Sept. 12, 2014. BHS quarterback Kirk Rygol tossed two touchdown passes in the victory.
Mo Berhe, a sophomore, and freshman Hannah Miller each won individual championships for Harrisonburg cross country at the 42nd Annual Eastern Mennonite High School Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 12, 2015 at Peak View Elementary School. Berhe claimed the boys’ race in 6 minutes, 12.8 seconds. Miller took the girls’ title in 7:19.30.
Leslie Wood had 36 digs and Bryanna Folks added 15 kills as East Rockingham volleyball defeated Stuarts Draft 17-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 on Sept. 12, 2016. Reagan Ream added 32 assists for the Eagles.
Hadleigh Lewis had 13 kills, three aces and a block as Broadway volleyball rallied for a 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 win over Harrisonburg on Sept. 12, 2017. Andrea Troyer added 12 kills and a trio of aces for the Gobblers while Lexi Diaz finished with 22 assists.
Sarah Gardner had 23 kills and 28 digs as Spotswood volleyball held off an East Rockingham rally for a 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 16-25, 15-6 win on Sept. 12, 2018. Morgan Sterling dished out 39 assists for the Trailblazers while Macie Clements had 34 digs.
