Michael Holmes ran for 274 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in Harrisonburg football's 50-29 win over Stuarts Draft on Sept. 19, 2008. Holmes - who also rotated in at safety and returned kicks - scored on runs of 54, 8, 64, 65, and 1 yards. He ran for 101 yards and two scores on just seven carries in the first half.
Dae'Quan Scott scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to help R.E. Lee football pull away for a 46-14 victory over Broadway on Sept. 19, 2008. Scott averaged 22.8 yards per carry and finished with 251 yards and five touchdowns.
Steph Shickel had 10 kills as Turner Ashby volleyball pulled off a 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12 victory over Eastern Mennonite on Sept. 19, 2011. Jessica Nichols added nine kills for the Knights in the victory.
Austen Delawder rushed for four touchdowns as Broadway football downed Stuarts Draft 41-13 on Sept. 19, 2014. Delawder finished with 147 yards for the Gobblers while Kirk Rygol was 10-of-18 passing for 162 yards and a score.
Zach Polglase's 50-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Davis with 56 seconds left lifted Spotswood football to its first victory of the season with a 21-14 win over Central on Sept. 19, 2014. Polglase finished 9-of-13 passing for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
