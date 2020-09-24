Damian Organ rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns as Turner Ashby football cruised past rival Spotswood 28-0 on Sept. 24, 2004. Led by defensive tackles T.J. Kisamore, T.J. Burkholder and Dusty Rexrode, the Knights defense allowed just 22 rushing yards and recorded 10 tackles for a loss.
Kris Elyard shot a 1-over-par 73 to lead Turner Ashby to the team title at the Massnutten District golf tournament at Lakeview Golf Course on Sept. 24, 2007. The Knights captured the title with 318 strokes while Harrisonburg — led by senior Stewart Surratt‘s 1-over-par 73 — finished with 325.
Michael Holmes finished with 134 rushing yards on 18 carries and had two total touchdowns, including a 68-yard punt return for a score, as Harrisonburg football dominated Heritage-Lynchburg 38-14 in a non-district contest on Sept. 24, 2010. Jake Johnson finished 8-of-11 passing for 155 yards and two scores for HHS.
Joel Phillips rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries as Broadway football earned a 28-0 shutout of Rockbridge County on Sept. 24, 2010. The Gobblers limited the Wildcats to 160 total yards of offense, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble.
D.J. Hines rushed for 242 yards on 31 carries and scored three touchdowns as Stuarts Draft football picked up a 33-7 non-district win over Spotswood on Sept. 24, 2010. Spotswood managed just 27 yards in the second half, including just two yards in the fourth quarter. Stuarts Draft held the ball for the first nine and a half minutes of the final quarter.
Kasey Linn had 18 kills and Abby Cleaver added 15 as Turner Ashby volleyball earned a pivotal 27-29, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12 win over Eastern Mennonite on Sept. 24, 2012. Kendall Price added 20 digs for TA while Katelyn Senger finished with six blocks.
Seamus Otto, a junior at Turner Ashby, finished in 16:47 to win the individual title at the City/County cross country meet at Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, 2014. Otto beat teammate Josh Showalter — the meet’s defending champion — by 11 seconds for the individual title, while the duo teamed up on the course to slow down HHS junior Abhram Amine (17:12), who placed third.
Kailey Landis had 17 kills to lead Broadway volleyball to a 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 16-25, 15-5 win over city/county foe Harrisonburg on Sept. 24, 2015. Faith Runnells had a match-high 19 kills for the Blue Streaks in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.