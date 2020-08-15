Head coach Donnie Coleman and the East Rockingham football team found out on Aug. 15, 2010 that the team would be ineligible for postseason play during its inaugural season due to its limited district schedule. The Eagles played just two Shenandoah District games in their first season — Oct. 1 against Riverheads and Oct. 6 at Page County.
Parker See, shot a 71 for the day's top individual score on Aug. 15, 2013 as Fort Defiance finished with a score of 304 as a team to beat second-place Spotswood by seven strokes at the Valley District golf championship at Spotswood Country Club. Ocean Armstrong (Broadway) 73, Kyle Templeton (Harrisonburg) 74, and Cole DeLucas (Spotswood) 76 rounded out the top four.
