Elliot Wilson fired a 1-under-par 71 to win the Valley District golf championship by two strokes over Turner Ashby’s Kris Elyard and Isaac Hulvey on Sept. 25, 2006. Wilson’s score led the Blue Streaks to their second straight Valley District team title. Harrisonburg’s combined score of 296 bested TA’s by two strokes.
Amanda Hine had 31 assists and five aces as Spotswood volleyball picked up a 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 17-15 win over Harrisonburg on Sept. 25, 2007. Alexa Benson added 12 kills for the Trailblazers in the victory.
Kate Shickel had a season-high 31 assists as Turner Ashby volleyball won its 12th straight with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of Waynesboro on Sept. 25, 2008. Hannah Shickel, a senior libero, added 10 digs for the Knights.
Josh Showalter, a Turner Ashby junior, beat area rivals Jacob McDaniel (Harrisonburg), Parker Kenee (Spotswood) and teammate Shane Parmalee to win the City/County Invitational with a time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds and lead the Knights to a cross country meet victory on Sept. 25, 2013.
Addisen DeLucas slapped down 10 kills and Elizabeth Dofflemyer added 30 assists as Spotswood volleyball remained unbeaten with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of Harrisonburg on Sept. 25, 2014. McKenzie Jenkins added 21 digs for the Trailblazers, who improved to 12-0.
Mason Fridley completed 22-of-31 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns as Turner Ashby football held on for a thrilling 35-34 win over R.E. Lee on Sept. 25, 2015. Brenan Hanifee hauled in 11 of those passes for 226 yards and a score.
Caitlin Weaver slapped down seven kills to go with a dozen digs as Eastern Mennonite volleyball earned a 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 sweep of Broadway on Sept. 25, 2017. Adrienne Cline added six kills and eight digs for the Flames.
