Elliott Wilson, a junior, carded an even-par 71 to tie William Monroe's Mike Moyers and help Harrisonburg capture the Region III golf championship with a combined score of 300 on Oct. 6, 2006. It was the Blue Streaks' first regional title since 1996.
Jacob Laughlin shot a 78 as East Rockingham took runner-up honors at the Region 2A East golf tournament on Oct. 6, 2014. ERHS teammates Harrison Smith and Jake Czerwinski each carded an 82 for the Eagles while Meranda Ludholtz scored an 84.
Katlyn Weaver dished out 30 assists and Sarah Phillips slapped down 12 kills as Turner Ashby volleyball remained unbeaten with a 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20 win over rival Spotswood on Oct. 6, 2016. Maggie Bell added 18 digs for the Knights, who improved to 11-0 with the victory.
A.C. White threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone as Harrisonburg football powered past Rockbridge County 62-28 on Oct. 6, 2017. Collin Morris and Marcus Robinson-Jenkins combined to rush for 143 yards for the Blue Streaks in the victory.
Drake Tomasi a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior, blocked two punts, which led directly to all of Spotwood's points and also had five tackles and a sack as Spotswood football earned a gritty 9-7 win over Waynesboro on Oct. 6, 2017. Offensively, Tomasi finished with three catches for 12 yards at the tight end spot.
