Frank Sorrells picked up his 200th-career coaching victory as Broadway football dropped Waynesboro 35-20 on Oct. 9, 2006. The Gobblers collected 380 total yards of offense en route to handing the Little Giants their fifth straight loss.
Alex Owah — the Valley District's leading rusher — exploded for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries as Harrisonburg football turned a much-anticipated rivalry game into a 35-0 shutout of Turner Ashby on Oct. 9, 2006. The Blue Streaks churned out 398 rushing yards in the victory.
Kerby Hatter dished out 27 assists as Stuarts Draft volleyball swept Turner Ashby 25-16, 26-24, 25-18 on Oct. 9, 2007. Tabitha Bowman added 15 kills and nine digs for the Cougars in the victory.
Nick Wimer had 31 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns as Spotswood football defeated R.E. Lee 29-10 on Oct. 9, 2009. The Trailblazers defense held dual-threat Leemen quarterback Devante White to just 56 yards on 15 carries.
Corbin Whitelow broke loose for 130 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns as Harrisonburg football took down Fort Defiance 34-12 on Oct. 9, 2009. Whitelow scored touchdowns on two 7-yard runs and a third on a 78-yard punt return midway through the second quarter.
Asha Beck set a single-match record with 39 assists as Broadway volleyball defeated Waynesboro 27-25, 19-25, 25-20, 28-26 on Oct. 9, 2014. Keely Spitzer added 16 kills for the Gobblers while Kailyn Kreider had a career-high 11.
Mason Fridley tossed more touchdown passes (four) than incompletions (three) as Turner Ashby football had a record-setting night in a 69-19 rout of Fort Defiance on Oct. 9, 2015. The Knights finished with 609 yards of total offense.
Sarah Gardner had 23 kills and 33 digs as Spotswood volleyball handed Rockbridge County volleyball its first loss of the season with a thrilling 24-26, 25-14, 25-13, 19-25, 18-16 win on Oct. 9, 2018. The Trailblazers improved to 15-2.
Alex Czerwinski, an East Rockingham senior, shot a 4-over 75 to finish tied for fourth at the Virginia High School League Class 2 golf tournament on Oct. 9, 2018. The performance came a year after the ERHS senior finished second in the previous state tournament.
