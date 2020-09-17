Joel Phillips and Quinn Arbogast combined for 281 of Broadway football's 379 rushing yards and accounted for all six of BHS's touchdowns in a 37-10 win over Central on Sept. 17, 2010. Arbogast rushed for 134 yards and three scores while Phillips finished with 147 yards on the ground and a trio of touchdowns.
Zach Miller racked up 330 yards of total offense as Spotswood football earned a 41-24 win over Waynesboro on Sept. 17, 2010. Miller carried the Blazers offense in the victory, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 277 yards on 29 carries. He also caught five passes for 53 yards. He scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter and on runs of 38 and 70 yards in the fourth quarter.
Kayla Dean and Alexa Wolf each had eight kills to lead Page County volleyball to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 sweep of East Rockingham on Sept. 17, 2013. Kara Comer added 18 assists for the Panthers, who improved to 5-0 with the win.
Parker See shot a 34 over nine holes to lead Fort Defiance golf to a four-stroke win over East Rockingham on Sept. 17, 2013. The Indians shot a 151 and the Eagles shot a 155. Jacob Laughlin shot a 36 to lead ERHS.
Jaelynn Rogers had 14 kills as Broadway volleyball defeated Waynesboro 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 on Sept. 17, 2015. Jenna Hostetler added 12 digs for the Gobblers while Asha Beck finished with 16 assists.
