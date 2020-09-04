Jon Holts, Ricky Suggs and Anthony Christner combined for 414 rushing yards as Spotswood football rolled to a 39-6 season-opening rout of William Monroe on Sept. 4, 2006. Holts led the way with 16 carries for 179 yars while Christner had 140 yards on just five carries and Suggs added 10 carries for 89 yards.
Nick Wimer, a 6-foot, 208-pound fullback, scored five touchdowns as Spotswood football scored seven first-half touchdowns en route to a 49-14 non-district rout of William Monroe on Sept. 4, 2009. Wimer finished with 11 carries for 127 yards in the victory and Erin Benson — the first girl to ever play varsity football at Spotswood — converted most of the extra points.
Alison Helmick slapped down 11 kills as East Rockingham volleyball swept Rockingham County rival Broadway 25-17, 25-19, 25-9 on Sept. 4, 2012. Kayla Marshall added four solo blocks for the Eagles in the victory.
Morgan Milligan had 10 kills and Maria Shickel added 32 digs as Turner Ashby volleyball swept East Rockingham 25-22, 30-28, 25-22 on Sept. 4, 2014. The Knights improved to 2-0 with the victory while the Eagles fell to 2-2.
Jesse Layne went 18-of-26 passing for 166 yards and ran for two touchdowns as Broadway football defeated Skyline 41-21 on Sept. 4, 2015. Logan Wolfe led the Gobblers, who finished with 416 total yards, with 180 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Cody Warner ran for 119 yards and had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown as Turner Ashby football ran past Riverside 33-0 on Sept. 4, 2015. Michael De La Cruz added 80 yards on the ground for the Knights, who finished with 322 yards of total offense.
Adrienne Cline slapped down 21 kills, had seven digs and served up three aces as Eastern Mennonite volleyball defeated Broadway 24-26, 25-27, 25-17, 25-17, 15-9 on Sept. 4, 2018. Sydney Litwiller added six kills, six aces and three blocks for the Flames.
