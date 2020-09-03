Justin Shank ran for 90 yards and a touchdown and junior quarterback Trent Hart ran for two scores and threw another as Turner Ashby football avenged a loss from the previous season with a season-opening 27-10 non-district win over Western Albemarle on Sept. 3, 2010. Hart ran for touchdowns of 3 and 15 yards, and threw a 17-yard score to senior receiver Tyler Bocock. Hart, a first-year starter, finished 5-of-7 for 58 yards passing and the TD.
Maria Shickel, a junior outside hitter, had 16 digs and six kills as Turner Ashby volleyball cruised past Eastern Mennonite 25-5, 25-13, 25-9 on Sept, 3, 2013. Freshman Madelyn Lawrence added two blocks for the Knights while junior defensive specialist Olivia Cook led TA with 21 points.
Savannah Turner slapped down 10 kills and served up four aces as Spotswood volleyball defeated rival East Rockingham 13-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-12 on Sept. 3, 2014. Elizabeth Dofflemyer led the Trailblazers with 29 assists while Addisen DeLucas added eight kills.
AC White went 10-of-19 passing for 172 yards along with 39 rushing yards and two total touchdowns as Harrisonburg football scored 23 unanswered points to take down non-district rival Handley 26-14 on Sept. 3, 2016. The Blue Streaks defense held the Judges to 181 total yards.
