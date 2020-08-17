Justin Shank was named the starting running back for Turner Ashby football on Aug. 17, 2010. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder took over as the team’s starting tailback, replacing four consecutive 1,000-yard rushers in Kyle Craun, Cole Hart, Damien Organ and Adam Purcell. In 2009, Shank was the team’s third-leading ball-carrier with 51 carries for 255 yards.
Mark Mace, who is currently an assistant principal at Fort Defiance, was named the new baseball coach at Harrisonburg on Aug. 17, 2011. The Rockbridge County native had resigned from his position as the Eastern Mennonite University baseball coach in July of that year to spend more time with his family and work on his master’s degree through Liberty University.
Robbie Failes, a senior, shot a 5-under-par 67 to tie a school record and take home medalist honors as Spotswood captured its second consecutive Valley District regular-season championship at Waynesboro Country Club on Aug. 17, 2012. Failes’ score tied Tim Driver’s 2004 record for the lowest score in program history. Driver went on to play at James Madison.
Tristan Shoemaker, a Fort Defiance infielder and one of the state’s top prospects for the class of 2021, committed to the University of Virginia on Aug. 17, 2018. Shoemaker, a 6-foot, 160-pound right-hander is expected to begin in the outfield with the Cavaliers, but is considered a versatile prospect with the ability to play multiple positions at the next level.
