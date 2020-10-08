Darius Woodson scored on a 2-yard run in overtime and Dylan Yancey converted the extra point to lift Stuarts Draft football to a thrilling 35-34 win over Broadway on Oct. 8, 2010. D.J. Hines finished with three rushing touchdowns in the victory.
Keenan Jordan busted loose for a career-high 210 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns as Turner Ashby football scored 21 straight points to defeat Rockbridge County 24-14 on Oct. 8, 2010. Jordan had just 33 carries for 172 yards in the Knights' previous four games combined.
L.J. Rouse scored three of East Rockingham football's six touchdowns, including two TD receptions and a 71-yard punt return for a score, as the Eagles ran away with a 41-20 win over rival Page County on Oct. 8, 2010. It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools and just the second win for ERHS.
Morgan Milligan had 30 assists to lead Turner Ashby volleyball to a 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 26-28, 20-18 win over R.E. Lee on Oct. 8, 2013. Miranda Dean added 11 blocks for the Knights, who improved to 12-7 with the victory.
Ocean Armstrong shot a 3-over par 74 to earn second place at the Region 3A West golf tournament and clinch a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 3A/4A two-day state tournament on Oct. 8, 2013. It was the first, and only, state tournament appearance of Armstrong's career.
Matthew Johnson shots an 89 to finish tied for fourth at the Region 2B golf tournament on Oct. 8, 2019. The performance qualified Johnson, along with Stuarts Draft's Mark Rodgers and Ryan Riley, for the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
