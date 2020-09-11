Hannah Eberly had 22 assists and six digs as Eastern Mennonite volleyball swept Roanoke Catholic 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 on Sept. 11, 2007. Freshman Leah Jacobs finished with 10 kills and two aces for the Flames in the victory.
Michael Atkinson, a senior receiver/cornerback for Harrisonburg, received a Division I scholarship offer from Army on Sept. 11, 2008. Atkinson had five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown at the time of the offer and said he was also considering Richmond, Georgetown and Elon.
Michael Holmes exploded for 272 yards and five touchdowns on just 13 carries as Harrisonburg football defeated Rockbridge County 48-20 on Sept. 11, 2009. The 6-foot running back was coming off a 228-yard performance in a win over Handley the week before.
Adam Caplinger hit Nate Hooven for a 39-yard touchdown pass with 2:48 remaining to give Broadway football a thrilling 14-8 win over Fort Defiance on Sept. 11, 2009. Caplinger finished 9-of-22 passing for 133 yards with the touchdown and an interception while also rushing for 93 yards on 13 carries.
Marcus Davis was named the new baseball coach for Spotswood on Sept. 11, 2012. Davis replaced Mike Thompson, who went 74-42 in six seasons with the Trailblazers, and inherited a team coming off a trip of the Region III playoffs.
Senior Derek Hess finished in 18 minutes, 48 seconds to lead Spotswood boys cross country to a win over Fort Defiance and Broadway in a tri-meet at Massanetta Springs on Sept. 11, 2013. SHS freshman English Jackson and sophomore Allison Lanoue placed first and second in the girls' race in 22:31 and 22:32, respectively.
Morgan Milligan, a junior outside hitter, slapped down 14 kills as Turner Ashby volleyball defeated East Rockingham 25-18, 25-14, 24-26, 25-18 on Sept. 11, 2014. Katie Moyer added six kills for the Knights, who improved to 5-2 with the victory.
Logan Comer returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter and later had a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown as East Rockingham football scored 42 unanswered points en route to a 56-20 rout of Madison County on Sept. 11, 2015. ERHS was led by the three-headed rushing attack of seniors Austin Morris (159 all-purpose yards, one touchdown), Jerrick Diehl (125 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns) and Derek Addison (two rushing touchdowns).
Jesse Layne completed 15-of-20 passes for 157 yards with a touchdown and rushing score as Broadway earned a 37-13 win over William Monroe on Sept. 11, 2015. Logan Wolfe added 172 yards on 27 carries for the Gobblers.
Sheldon Rice resigned after nine seasons as the Turner Ashby boys soccer coach on Sept. 11, 2017. Rice only had one losing season with the Knights, posing a 119-46-13 record that included a Group AA quarterfinal finish in 2013 and a Conference 29 tournament title in 2015.
Delanie Miller scooped up 20 digs as Turner Ashby volleyball picked up a 25-18, 25-22, 15-25, 25-15 win over Harrisonburg on Sept. 11, 2018. Ashton Richmond added 13 digs for the Knights while Deanna Driver had 16 kills.
