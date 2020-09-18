Nick Wimer set a single-game program record with five touchdowns and finished with 112 total yards as Spotswood football crushed Waynesboro 61-13 on Sept. 18, 2009. The Trailblazers tied the SHS program record for most points scored in a single game — equaling a mark they set in 1998 against Broadway in the Valley District championship game.
Michael Holmes had one of the best performances in city/county history when he rushed for 413 yards and eight touchdowns on just 20 carries in Harrisonburg football's 69-27 crushing of R.E. Lee on Sept. 18, 2009. Holmes fell just eight yards short of breaking Chris Hart's single-game school rushing record of 420, which was set against Broadway in 1986. He did tie the VHSL record for rushing touchdowns in a game, however.
Chandler Knight, a senior fullback, rushed for 132 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown as Turner Ashby football shutout Stuarts Draft 24-0 on Sept. 18, 2009. Cougars running back D.J. Hines, who had rushed for 205 yards the week before in a loss to R.E. Lee, was limited to just 53 yards on nine carries against the stingy TA defense.
Joel Phillips ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries as Broadway football earned a 31-18 win over Central on Sept. 18, 2009. Phillips did it all in the victory. He ran in scores from three, 42 and 71 yards out. He caught four passes for 40 yards. He kicked a 29-yard field goal and made all four PATs. He even passed for 28 yards on a trick play.
Marissa Collier had 44 digs as Turner Ashby volleyball earned a gritty 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-7 win over rival Spotswood on Sept. 18, 2012. Kendall Price added five aces in the victory for the Knights, who improved to 9-1 overall.
English Jackson, a sophomore, finished sixth overall in 21:55 — just two seconds behind SHS senior captain Destin Shortell — to help Spotswood cross country earn a 46-47 victory over Turner Ashby in a seven-team meet at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton on Sept. 18, 2013. Waynesboro's Grace Brooks won the girls' race in 20:19, followed by TA junior Lauren Onestak (21:05). Devin Kestner finished first overall in 16:43 to lead runner-up Waynesboro as TA won the boys' race 50-51.
Elizabeth Dofflemyer had 32 assists as Spotswood volleyball improved to 10-0 with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of Waynesboro on Sept. 18, 2014. Natalie Van Huss had a team-best nine kills for the Trailblazers.
Marston Jones scored four rushing touchdowns and had 167 yards as Stuarts Draft football ran away for a 42-21 victory over Broadway on Sept. 18, 2015. The Cougars ran the ball 42 times while passing it just four times and scored all six of their touchdowns on the ground.
Cody Warner ran for 163 yards and four touchdowns as Turner Ashby football cruised to a 47-26 victory over Central on Sept. 18, 2015. Senior quarterback Mason Fridley was an efficient 12-for-19 for 223 yards and two touchdowns for the Knights.
