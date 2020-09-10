Kevin Tysinger was named the new boys basketball coach for Harrisonburg on Sept. 10, 2008. Tysinger, a Harrisonburg native, graduated from Bridgewater College, where he played baseball, in 1998 with a degree in education. He has taught physical education and health at HHS since 1999 and has been involved in baseball and basketball coaching since then as well.
Michael Holmes had 19 carries for 153 yards and three rushing touchdowns and also added 158 yards on three punt returns, including a 55-yard score and a 70-yard bolt, as Harrisonburg football defeated Rockbridge County 34-13 on Sept. 10, 2010. Blue Streaks quarterback Jake Johnson was 6-for-14 passing for 59 yards.
Joel Phillips accounted for every one of Broadway football's points in a 33-0 leveling of Fort Defiance on Sept. 10, 2010. The Gobblers' do-it-all senior scored four touchdowns: two on runs of 2 and 7 yards, one on a 31-yard pass reception, and one on a 40-yard interception return. He also kicked three extra points and booted two field goals, including a career-long 33-yarder.
Justin Shank scored four consecutive touchdowns inside the 6-yard line as Turner Ashby football defeated Waynesboro 45-8 on Sept. 10, 2010. The Knights racked up 466 yards of total offense with 230 coming on the ground. Shank led with 77 yards on 24 carries.
Tabitha Nelson, a senior middle hitter, recorded 16 kills as Spotswood volleyball defeated R.E. Lee 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 27-25 on Sept. 10, 2013. Tayler Dodson added 11 kills for the Trailblazers while Catie Moore had 10.
Bryanna Folks served up 10 aces and slapped down 10 kills as East Rockingham volleyball remained unbeaten with a 25-10, 23-25, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Central on Sept. 10, 2018. Makayla Jones added 15 kills for the Eagles and Emma Wigley scooped up 20 digs.
Sage Fox had 18 kills as East Rockingham volleyball completed a season sweep of Spotswood for the first time in program history with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-13 victory on Sept. 10, 2019. Delanie Wigley dished out 30 assists for ERHS.
