Trevor Fisher ran for 175 yards on 14 carries and scored twice to lead Fort Defiance football to a 31-17 win over Spotswood on Oct. 15, 2010. Ronnie Mongold added a pair of touchdowns run as well for the Indians in the victory.
Michael Holmes rushed 30 times for 273 yards and a 40-yard touchdown as Harrisonburg football held off Stuarts Draft 24-21 on Oct. 15, 2010. D.J. Hines had 169 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns for the Cougars in the loss.
Ocean Armstrong, a senior at Broadway, shot an even-par 70 to finish fourth at the Virginia High School League Group 3A golf tournament on Oct. 15, 2013. Armstrong's friend and local rival, Harrisonburg's Kyle Templeton, shot a 7-over 77.
Jaylen McNair tossed five touchdown passes in the first half as East Rockingham football crushed Stonewall Jackson 49-12 on Oct. 15, 2016. The ERHS defense yielded just 124 yards of offense to the Generals and also had a pair of defensive touchdowns.
Alec High threw three touchdown passes and finished with 119 passing yards on 6-of-11 passing as Spotswood football cruised past Fort Defiance 47-0 on Oct. 15, 2016. Brady Dodson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Trailblazers.
Makayla Jones slapped down 11 kills as East Rockingham volleyball handed Wilson Memorial its first Shenandoah District loss since 2016 with a 26-24, 25-17, 25-20 sweep on Oct. 15, 2018. Bryanna Folks and Sage Fox added seven kills apiece for the Eagles, who improved to 15-3 overall.
Chloe Copenhaver dished out 25 assists as Broadway volleyball swept Harrisonburg 30-28, 25-13, 26-24 on Oct. 15, 2019. Kylie Morris added eight kills and six aces for the Gobblers.
