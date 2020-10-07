Rachel Pence and Erin Greene combined for 15 kills as Spotswood volleyball defeated Waynesboro 26-24, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23 on Oct. 7, 2008. Layton Shaeffer added four blocks for the Trailblazers in the victory.
Trevor Bostic scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Broadway football to a thrilling 25-19 victory over Harrisonburg on Oct. 7, 2011. Bostic finished with 162 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the victory — the Gobblers' first over the Blue Streaks since Nov. 2, 1998.
Addisen DeLucas had 11 kills and a trio of aces as Spotswood volleyball stayed unbeaten with a 26-28, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 win over rival Turner Ashby on Oct. 7, 2014. Elizabeth Dofflemyer had 37 assists for the Trailblazers.
