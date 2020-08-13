Robbie Failes, a sophomore golfer out of Spotswood, won his third consecutive Massanutten District mini meet to start the season on Aug. 13, 2010. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound 15-year old known for built more like a defensive end than a kicker entered the season as the individual favorite after being the only golfer from the district to qualify for Virginia High School League Group AA state tournament a year before.
Michael Holmes, a 5-foot-11, 212-pound former Harrisonburg standout, was cleared by the NCAA and named by Virginia Tech running back coach Shane Beamer as being “in the mix” for playing time as a true freshman on Aug. 13, 2011. In his final season with the Blue Streaks, Holmes rushed for 2,878 yards and scored 41 touchdowns, helping the Blue Streaks to the Division 4 championship game, where they lost to Christiansburg. As a junior, Holmes rushed for 2,749 yards and 41 touchdowns. He is HHS’s career rushing leader with 6,390 yards.
Andre Swartzentruber, a 2009 Spotswood graduate, was named the school’s new golf coach on Aug. 13, 2014. The former two-sport athlete for the Trailblazers, who played for Eastern Mennonite University’s inaugural varsity golf team in 2012, replaced 30-year head coach Linda Failes. Failes guided the program to great heights, including a runner-up finish in the 2012 Group AA state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.