Robby Dean, a junior, was named the starting quarterback for Harrisonburg football on Aug. 14, 2007. Dean, who spent the previous three seasons as the backup quarterback and took over for Ben Sarver. Sarver, the son of legendary coach Tim Sarver, helped guide HHS to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and helped the Blue Streaks reach the Division 4, Region III title game in 2006.
Brooke Hensley, a 2010 Spotswood alum, was named the school's new head softball coach on Aug. 14, 2018. Hensley, a four-year all-conference selection at Eastern Mennonite University in college, took over for Missy Hand, who resigned with a 37-46 career record over four years. Hensley has guided the Trailblazers to back-to-back winning seasons since taking over the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.