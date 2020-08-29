Stewart Surratt carded a 2-under par 70 to lead the field as Harrisonburg shot a 304 to win the Massanutten District regular-season golf championship on Aug. 29, 2007. Turner Ashby finished with a 312, Spotswood with a 319 and Broadway carded a 369.
Abby Cleaver smacked a game-winning kill in the fourth set to lift Turner Ashby volleyball to a 21-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-21 win over Eastern Mennonite in a matchup of two of area's top programs on Aug. 29, 2011. Senior outside hitter/setter Stephanie Shickel led the Knights - who lost in the Group AA quarterfinals the season before - with 11 kills. Senior libero Logan Richmond had 16 digs and junior outside hitter/middle blocker Kasey Linn had five blocks.
