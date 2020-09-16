Travis Berry, a senior running back/defensive back, made a defining play on offense, defense and special teams in Waynesboro football's thrilling 28-27 win over Spotswood on Sept. 16, 2005. Berry deflected a fourth-down pass in the end zone to preserve a 21-21 tie, blocked a key Spotswood extra-point attempt and caught a 29-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds remaining, setting up the game-winning extra point by kicker Chris Gunther.
Tim Staton, a 5-foot-9, 172-pound linebacker and nose guard, had interceptions returns of 35 and 52 yards for touchdowns in Harrisonburg football's 47-7 rout of Stuarts Draft on Sept. 16, 2005. The Blue Streaks scored 24 points in the last six minutes of the first half.
Trevor Bostic rumbled to 192 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries as Broadway football improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1999 with a 37-21 win over Stuarts Draft on Sept. 16, 2011. Quinn Arbogast finished 6-of-7 passing for 73 yards and a score in the win for the Gobblers.
Jake Durden went 19-for-35 passing for 228 yards and threw four touchdowns to four different players while also running in for a score to lead Harrisonburg football to a 35-20 win over Millbrook on Sept. 16, 2011. Weylin Holmes led the Blue Streaks with five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Benji Oberholtzer, a junior midfielder, notched his first career hat trick to lead Eastern Mennonite boys soccer to a 6-3 win over Blue Ridge School on Sept. 16, 2014. Ryan Gandy added two goals for EMHS while Luke Hertzler had four saves.
Elizabeth Dofflemyer dished out 30 assists and served up six aces as Spotswood volleyball swept Fort Defiance 25-13, 25-10, 25-21 on Sept. 16, 2014. Natalie Van Huss added six kills for SHS while Reagan Houlbrooke chipped in with five.
Dylan Lehmann accounted for three first-half touchdowns and the Stuarts Draft defense limited Broadway to just five total rushing yards in a 35-7 non-district football victory on Sept. 16, 2016. Izzy Johnson added a pair of touchdown receptions from quarterback Garrett Campbell in the victory.
Michael De La Cruz had 396 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns in Turner Ashby football's 55-31 rout of Central on Sept. 16, 2016. De La Cruz had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the win.
