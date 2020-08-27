Zack Miller, a senior running back, ran for 113 yards and two scores and Spotswood returned three East Rockingham turnovers for touchdowns en route to a 42-0 victory in the first-ever meeting between the two football rivals on Aug. 27, 2010. GroupAA Spotswood's enrollment was cut in half by Group A East Rockingham's opening that year and several former SHS players suited up for the Eagles.
Grayson Mast scored with 10:35 left in the first half with a goal in the upper right corner of the net as Eastern Mennonite boys soccer opened its season with a 2-0 win over Virginia Episcopal School on Aug. 27, 2013. Sophomore Luther Didot scored with 5:35 remaining for the other EMHS goal.
Addisen DeLucas slapped down 21 kills to lift Spotswood volleyball to a 23-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 15-13 non-district victory over Shenandoah on Aug. 27, 2015. Isabelle Van Huss dished out 40 assists and Savannah Turner had 21 digs.
Sage Fox had 15 kills and 14 digs as East Rockingham volleyball opened its season with an emotional 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Spotswood on Aug. 27, 2019. The victory came just two weeks after standout player Makayla Jones suffered a torn ACL in her left knee. Kayla Rhodes added eight kills while Emma Wigley had 21 digs.
