The setting was a nearly-empty stadium on a Tuesday night in late February.
But regardless of the setting, high school football returned to the central Shenandoah Valley at Bridgeforth Stadium on the campus of James Madison University.
Broadway, serving as the home team, led 21-7 at halftime over East Rockingham and came away with the 35-20 win as Cameron Showalter ran for three scores for the Gobblers. Logan Frye had three touchdown passes for East Rockingham.
The city/county's first varsity football contest since 2019 was moved to JMU with local high school fields a "muddy mess," according to one local athletic director.
The Gobblers got off to fast start in front of about 250 spectators who were mostly scattered throughout the prime club-level seats inside a stadium that holds about 25,000 fans.
Broadway scored first with a drive of 54 yards to start the game as Bryce Suters went over from one-yard out to make it 7-0 in the opening minutes.
East Rockingham responded with a drive of its own and got inside the 20-yard line of Broadway, but the Gobblers came away with a fumble to keep the lead going into the second quarter.
On the first play of the season quarter, Showalter of Broadway went down the sidelines for 61 yards for a score to make it 14-0.
The Eagles came back again, as junior quarterback Frye hit wideout Zachary Joyner for a touchdown pass to trim the margin to 14-7.
Landen Stuhlmiller, the quarterback for Broadway, came up big late in the second stanza.
The two-way player scored on a 12-yard scramble to give the Gobblers a lead of 21-7. He then picked off a pass in the closing seconds of the first half as Broadway led by 14 at halftime.
The second game at JMU will be held Wednesday as Spotswood faces Turner Ashby, at 7:15 p.m.
