Five Things
1. East Rockingham’s Defense Has Improved Immensely
Everyone knew the East Rockingham defense had to improve this season.
But the progress the Eagles have shown in recent weeks is one of the most surprising storylines on the prep football scene this year and a credit to the ERHS coaching staff.
Not only did East Rockingham shut down a Clarke County offense that is known for its potent rushing attack last week, but it’s giving up 12 points per game in its last four.
That’s a huge improvement from when it gave up 36 points per game in back-to-back losses to open up the season and a solid job by defensive coordinator Kyle Gillenwater.
“They went through the ringer the first month and a half,” Eagles 10th-year coach Donnie Coleman said. “Our kids came ready to play. They’ve been hot, they’ve been on. I’ve been doing this for 26 years and these young men are a lot of fun to coach. They just kept plugging, and I love them to death.”
East Rock will have another stiff test this week against Buckingham County’s three-headed rushing attack, but do have the experience to be successful.
2. Spotswood Still Capable Of Hitting You In Multiple Ways
One week ago, the talk focused on Ethan Barnhart becoming the face of Spotswood.
That still holds true — the senior running back was the Valley District Offensive Player of the Year for a reason — but the Trailblazers reminded everyone in their 48-8 first-round rout of Fluvanna that they still have quite a few other lethal weapons.
It starts with quarterback Ryan High, who had three total touchdowns in the best game of his season, and also includes receiver Rob Smith and tight end Ryan Shonk.
Once you add in fellow running backs Ben Conahan and Cole Myers to the mix, it’s quickly clear again that Spotswood is loaded from top to bottom offensively.
“We kind of knew going into it, seeing how they were lining up on defense and knowing they’d be trying to stop the run, we’d have a mismatch this week in the passing game,” Spotswood fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. “We came out and used that to our advantage and it worked out for us. That’s why we focus on being able to do both things. If you can do both, it makes it tough and we’ve got guys who can do that.”
With the defense continuing to impress and the offense flashing its well-balanced potential, the Trailblazers remain a threat to make a deep run this postseason.
3. Future Is Bright For Young Blue Streaks
Despite an eventful week leading up to their Region 5D quarterfinal game against William Fleming, Harrisonburg showcased all the reasons for optimism throughout it.
With ninth-year coach Chris Thurman missing from the sidelines and interim coach Josh Carico, a long-time assistant, in as his replacement, the Blue Streaks fought hard.
Less than three months since being blown out 52-10 on the road by the Colonels, Harrisonburg looked like a much different team this time around and it paid off.
Sophomore quarterback Keenan Glago was the biggest difference, finishing with two total touchdowns, and several underclassmen have grown up for the HHS defense.
“We fought hard all game long and had faith and thought we were going to pull it out in the end,” Carico said. “It’s tough to see the season end, but I’m proud of everybody.”
With Glago back at the signal-caller spot and several big pieces back on defense, including defensive back Isaiah Hamilton, the Streaks should be improved in 2020.
4. Knights Changed The Direction Of The Program This Year
It’s never easy when a season comes to an end, but Turner Ashby players should remain proud of what they accomplished this season and what the future holds.
Sure, the Knights will miss seniors such as C.J. Haskins and Grant Swinehart next year.
But those two captains, along with lineman Jessie Knight, have changed the direction of a Turner Ashby program that once had a dim future after back-to-back two-win seasons.
Now, the young sophomore that played such a key role for the Knights during their turnaround six-win season will carry the responsibility of maintaining that progress.
“I’m just proud of the way our guys battled, because we’ve been through a lot the last couple years,” Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said. “To do what they’ve done and turn things around and be able to compete against a really good team, I’m just proud of them. It’s hard losing and it’s hard to know it’s over, but I’m just proud.”
Fraser should be proud, as should his players, because the future of the Knights is now in a much better place than it was when the season began back in the heat of August.
5. Blazers, Eagles Potentially Setup For Long Postseason Runs
Coming into the season, everyone was prepared to see Spotswood make a deep run.
The Trailblazers were loaded with experience and had the most talent in the area.
But for a young East Rockingham team that lost 20 seniors from a year ago, the expectations weren’t quite as high and what exactly to expect was a bit unclear.
All of a sudden, the two friendly rivals could both be poised for deep playoff journeys.
Not only is Spotswood set up for a trip to the Region 3C championship game with a semifinal clash this week against Rockbridge County this week, but the Eagles face a Buckingham County team that struggled to get by Page County in its first-round win.
Everyone knows there’s no givens in the playoffs and things certainly can change on a week-to-week basis, but both East Rock and Spotswood have to like the position their in.
Three Tops
Ryan High, Spotswood quarterback
With standout running back Ethan Barnhart having a historic season, it’s been easy to forget Spotswood still has one of the area’s top quarterbacks in junior Ryan High.
The 6-foot-3 signal-caller showed that in last week’s first-round rout of Fluvanna County, finishing 8-of-10 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns and adding a rushing score.
High now has 1,739 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
Trenton Morris, East Rockingham running back
Much like he’s done for most of the second half of the season for East Rockingham, senior running back Trenton Morris once again put the Eagles on his back Friday.
Morris finished with four touchdowns in East Rock’s 41-7 rout of Clarke County.
For the year, Morris has 1,583 total yards and 21 touchdowns for the Eagles.
Rob Smith, Spotswood receiver
The big-play potential of Spotswood receiver Rob Smith was certainly on display.
Smith caught five passes for 164 yards, including two-first half touchdowns from teammate Ryan High, to help the Trailblazers roll past Fluvanna County 48-8.
Smith now has 42 catches for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns for the season.
