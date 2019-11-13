It’s been quite the year for city/county running backs this season and that trend continued in Week 11 with Spotswood’s Ethan Barnhart, Turner Ashby’s Grant Swinehart and East Rockingham’s Colton Dean and Trenton Morris all having big performances.
But as the regular season closes and four of the five city/county teams are headed to the postseason, let’s take a look at some of the most noteworthy statistics from the high school football regular season:
2,163 — The astounding number of rushing yards accumulated by Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart in just nine games. The senior had 25 rushing touchdowns.
1,716 — Turner Ashby quarterback C.J. Haskins’ total yardage. The Knights signal-caller had 17 total touchdowns as a dual-threat signal-caller for TA.
1,310 — Kwentin Smiley’s total yardage this season on offense. Smiley has played quarterback, running back and receiver for the Blue Streaks and scored 20 touchdowns.
986 — Broadway sophomore Landen Stuhlmiller’s total yardage this season. Stuhlmiller had three passing touchdowns, a rushing score and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
110 — BHS junior Nate Tinnell’s combined reception and tackles total. The 6-foot-4 receiver/linebacker led the Gobblers in both categories.
102 — How many tackles Trenton Morris and Logan Frye have combined for for the ERHS defense. Frye leads the Eagles with 52 while Morris has 50.
101 — Turner Ashby sophomore Addison Simmons’ tackle total this year. The linebacker was a first-team All-Valley District selection for the Knights.
62 — The combined reception total for Harrisonburg receivers Jazen Walker and Malachi Davis. The athletic duo has combined for 12 total touchdowns.
58.5 — Broadway’s average amount of rushing yards per game. The Gobblers averaged 2.6 yards per carry and scored just four rushing touchdowns this year.
44.6 — How many points Harrisonburg gave up per loss this year. The Blue Streaks only allowed 12.4 points per game in their five wins.
33 — The amount of turnovers Broadway committed this season. The Gobblers led the city/county with an average of 3.3 turnovers per game.
24 — Turner Ashby’s sack total this season. Senior defensive end Jessie Knight led the Knights with nine total sacks — a city/county high.
22 — Grant Swinehart’s total number of rushing touchdowns this season. The TA senior finished second in the Valley District with 1,600 rushing yards this year.
20 — HHS quarterback Keenan Glago’s touchdown total. Glago led the Valley District in passing touchdowns despite starting just eight games.
19 — Trent Morris’ touchdown total. Morris, who had 1,337 total yards, had 12 rushing touchdowns, six receiving scores and a kickoff return TD.
19 — How many regular-season games Spotswood has won in a row. The Trailblazers haven’t lost a regular-season contest since their 2018 opener against East Rock.
10 — The amount of points per game Spotswood is giving up this season. The Trailblazers haven’t given up more than 18 points in a game this year.
8 — The combined sack total between East Rockingham’s Ethan Mitchell and Trent Morris. Both players were All-Bull Run District selections.
4 — How many East Rockingham players had at least 150 rushing yards this season. Trent Morris (838), Colton Dean (694), Nate Rodriguez (283) and Jacob Williams (158) have all surpassed the 150-yard mark.
3 — The interception total from Spotswood quarterback Ryan High. High tossed for 1,343 yards and 15 touchdowns and his three interceptions were the lowest of any quarterback in the Valley District.
