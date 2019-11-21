After one week of the postseason, there are only two city/county teams remaining.
With East Rockingham advancing to the Region 2B semifinals against Buckingham County and Spotswood moving on in Region 3C to take on fellow Valley District foe Rockbridge County, let’s take a look at some noteworthy postseason numbers:
21 — The total number of points Turner Ashby lost its five games by. The Knights lose by an average of 4.2 points per game — the closest of any city/county team.
17.3 — How many points per game East Rockingham is giving up during its five-game winning streak. The Eagles gave up 134 points in their first four games.
11 — Spotswood’s win total this season. It’s the most in one season for any team in program history.
11 — How many seasons its been since Turner Ashby won a playoff game. The Knights’ last postseason win was a 44-6 rout of William Byrd in 2009.
10 — Chris Fraser’s career win total as head coach at Turner Ashby. Fraser won six games this year after back-to-back two-win seasons to start his tenure.
9.8 — How many points per game Spotswood is giving up this season. It’s the Trailblazers’ best defensive effort in over 25 years.
9 — HHS quarterback Keenan Glago’s total number of games started at quarterback this season. Glago is one of the Valley District’s brightest young signal-callers.
9 — Donnie Coleman’s total number of playoff wins as coach of East Rockingham. The Eagles have reached the postseason nine straight years.
4 — How many playoff wins Harrisonburg had over the past decade. Three of those four postseason wins came during the 2010 season under former coach Tim Sarver.
3 — The number of games in a row Harrisonburg lost to close out the season. The Blue Streaks won three straight and five of six before the three-game skid.
1 — How many wins it’ll take East Rockingham to reach to the Region 2B championship game for a second straight year. The Eagles have won five in a row.
0 — How many times Spotswood had advanced past the second round of the postseason. The Trailblazers seeking their first-ever regional championship.
