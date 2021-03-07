1. Riverheads (2-0): Since halftime of their season-opening win over Tazewell, the four-time Virginia High School League Class 1 state champions have looked the part and will be in contention for a fifth straight ring in May.
2. Stuarts Draft (2-0): Aaron Nice, Cobey Rothgeb and Jo'-el Howard are three of the best skill players in the Shenandoah District and when you toss in a defense that has yet to give up a point this season, the Cougars look like a team destined to get back to the state championship game this season.
3. Clarke County (2-0): The Eagles have been dominating in their first two games of the season, outscoring Madison County and Stonewall Jackson by a combined score of 124-6, but they'll face a much tougher test this week against a quality Page County team on the road.
4. Rockbridge County (2-0): There hasn't been a team in the Valley District as efficient offensively as the Wildcats after their Week 2 win over Spotswood and they've established themselves as the early favorite for this year's league title.
5. Turner Ashby (2-0): While the Knights haven't been as sharp offensively as they would have liked, the offensive line is showing growth and the defense has been arguably the area's best through the first two games of the season.
6. Broadway (1-0): Loaded with talent at the skill positions and with an improved offensive line, Broadway's offense showed tremendous growth in its Week 1 win over East Rockingham but will face a tough test against a stout Harrisonburg defense this week.
7. Harrisonburg (1-0): The 6-0 win over Waynesboro to open the season wasn't pretty, but the Harrisonburg defense is legit and the return of quarterback Keenan Glago could move the Blue Streaks up the rankings quick.
8. Strasburg (2-0): The Rams took care of business against Stonewall Jackson and used a late touchdown to defeat a shorthanded Luray squad, but a win is a win and Strasburg suddenly finds itself on a path toward a playoff spot.
9. Fort Defiance (1-1): After going scoreless in a season-opening loss to Rockbridge County, the Indians got back on track in a big way with a domating 38-10 win over Staunton — their second straight over the Storm after snapping nine-year losing streak in 2019.
10. Buffalo Gap (1-1): The season-opening win over Luray was impressive, but a 30-0 loss to Stuarts Draft in Week 2 showed that the Bison have work to do before a pivotal matchup this week against rival Staunton on the road.
11. Page County (1-0): After its season opener against rival Luray was cancelled due to health and safety protocols, Page County finally got on the field and were impressive in a dominating 58-7 win over district foe Madison County.
12. Luray (0-2): The Bulldogs have been without running back Austin Holloway to start to the season and the preseason Region 2B favorites could now need some magic down the stretch to even reach the playoffs.
13. Central (1-1): Playing in a tough district and forced to replace a key load of seniors from a year ago, the Falcons suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday and their schedule won't get any easier the rest of the way.
14. Staunton (1-1): Staunton second-year coach Jake Phillips said he wanted his offense to be the strength of this year's team, but the Storm took a step back on both sides of the ball in a lopsided 28-point loss to rival Fort Defiance.
15. Spotswood (0-2): Back-to-back losses to Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County have eliminated Spotswood's chances of winning a third straight Valley District crown, but the Trailblazers should improve as the season moves forward.
16. East Rockingham (0-3): As Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said, the Eagles are better than their record indicates but the season is suddenly slipping away with their final game coming on March 19 against winless Waynesboro.
17. Wilson Memorial (1-1): After an impressive season-opening win over rival Waynesboro, the Green Hornets were slapped with a harsh reality in Week 2 with a 47-7 throttling at the hands of Augusta County powerhouse Riverheads.
18. Waynesboro (0-2): It was no secret that first-year coach Brandon Jarvis had work to do and while moral victories aren't always fulfilling, a 6-0 loss to Harrisonburg was a major step forward for the Little Giants.
19. Madison County (0-2): It's been as brutal of a start as you can have for Madison County, which has been outscored 116-7 to start the season and faces unbeaten Strasburg on Friday.
20. Stonewall Jackson (0-2): The Generals could be in for a long season after being outscored 121-6 to open up the 2020-21 campaign, but will have a legitimate chance at a victory on March 26 at winless Madison County.
