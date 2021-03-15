1. Riverheads (3-0): Zac Smiley ran the ball 20 times for 169 yards and four rushing touchdowns as the Gladiators continue to show improvement in a 49-6 rout of Augusta County foe Fort Defiance on the road. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (3-0): The Cougars scored five of their six first-half touchdowns in the second quarter and never looked back en route to a dominating 42-7 statement win over rival Wilson Memorial. Movement: —
3. Clarke County (2-0): After back-to-back dominating performances to open up the year, the Eagles were forced to cancel their Week 3 matchup against Page County due to health and safety protocols and will look to get back in action this week. Movement: —
4. Rockbridge County (3-0): Miller Jay continued to showcase why he's considered the area's top quarterback prospect with four touchdown tosses in Rockbridge County's 32-point win against an overmatched Waynesboro squad. Movement: —
5. Turner Ashby (3-0): Facing East Rockingham for the second time in less than a week, the Turner Ashby defense continued to dominate and its offense took more impressive strides as the Knights remain perfect on the season. Movement: —
6. Broadway (2-0): The Gobblers continued to show off their balanced rushing attack and earned an eye-opening victory on Friday, going on the road to take down non-district foe Liberty-Bedford in a late-night contest. Movement: —
7. Harrisonburg (1-0): The Blue Streaks were unable to play last week in a big-time rivalry game with Broadway due to health and safety protocols, but will have another tough test ahead of them this week against unbeaten Turner Ashby. Movement: —
8. Strasburg (3-0): The Rams earned another impressive win with a rout of Madison County and could make an early case as the best team in the Bull Run District this season. Movement: —
9. Buffalo Gap (2-1): Tanner Rivenburg scored two touchdowns and the Buffalo Gap offense continued to improve in a big-time win over rival Staunton. Movement: +1
10. Page County (2-0): After having its game against Clarke County cancelled, the Panthers quickly found a makeup game against Bath County and took care of business in a dominating non-district victory. Movement: +1
11. Luray (1-2): The Bulldogs finally got their first win of the season with a dominating rout of winless Stonewall Jackson, but still face an uphill battle in reaching the four-team Region 2B playoffs this season. Movement: +1
12. Fort Defiance (1-2): After racking up over 300 yards the previous week in a blowout win over rival Staunton, the Indians struggled against the potent Riverheads defense in a blowout at home. Movement: -3
13. Spotswood (1-2): Spotswood looked like the dominant team in the run game that we're accustomed to seeing as it picked up its first win of the season with a 35-0 shutout of nearby rival East Rockingham. Movement: +2
14. Central (1-2): The Falcons suffered their second straight loss in a blowout at the hands of Skyline and suddenly find themselves slipping out of the Region 3B playoff picture. Movement: -1
15. Staunton (1-2): The Storm are suddenly in a downward spiral after a season-opening win over East Rockingham with back-to-back losses against Fort Defiance and Buffalo Gap. Movement: -1
16. East Rockingham (0-5): It's been arguably the toughest season in program history for the Eagles, but they'll have a legitimate shot at ending the season on a high note when they host winless Waynesboro on Friday in Elkton. Movement: —
17. Wilson Memorial (1-2): The Green Hornets' defensive struggles continued as they fell in a 42-0 hole by halftime and never recovered in a blowout loss to rival Stuarts Draft. Movement: —
18. Waynesboro (0-3): The Little Giants continue to show growth and improvement under first-year coach Brandon Jarvis and will aim to end their lengthy losing streak this week against another winless team in East Rockingham. Movement: —
19. Madison County (0-3): The Mountaineers continue to struggle putting points on the board and a win is becoming harder to find on the remainder of their schedule. Movement: —
20. Stonewall Jackson (0-3): Much like Madison County, the Generals are struggling on both sides of the ball and their fellow Bull Run District opponent may be their only shot at a win this year. Movement: —
