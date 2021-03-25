1. Riverheads (4-0): Zac Smiley ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns and scored another on a 34-yard reception from Bennett Dunlap as Riverheads continued to showcase its dominance in a 55-7 rout of Staunton. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (4-0): The Cougars defense has given up just one touchdown — outscoring opponents 176-7 — this season and even accounted for two scores a week ago in a 35-0 shutout of county opponent Fort Defiance. Movement: —
3. Rockbridge County (4-0): Bret McClung's late touchdown proved to be the difference and the Wildcats have established themselves as the Valley District's top team with a Week 6 matchup with Turner Ashby looming. Movement: +1
4. Clarke County (2-0): After missing the past two weeks due to healthy and safety protocols inside the program, Clarke County returns to action this week with a big-time road matchup at Luray in a contest that has major playoff implications. Movement: -1
5. Turner Ashby (4-0): The Knights continue to flex their muscles as the top defensive team in the Valley District, but next week's contest against Rockbridge County in both teams' season finale could determine their playoff fate. Movement: —
6. Broadway (2-1): A 28-21 loss to Rockbridge County left Broadways second-year coach Danny Grogg proud and with a makeup game against Harrisonburg now on the schedule, the playoffs remain a possibility for the Gobblers. Movement: —
7. Harrisonburg (1-1): The Blue Streaks came up short despite showing improvement in the second half in a sloppy 21-12 loss to Turner Ashby in a game that was marred by penalties and chippiness from both squads. Movement: —
8. Strasburg (3-1): The Rams suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday in a 63-44 setback at the hands of Independence, but Strasburg remains one of the top teams in Region 2B this season. Movement: —
9. Page County (3-0): After three straight wins, including a blowout of Stonewall Jackson a week ago, the Panthers are playing with confidence but have a big-time contest at Strasburg on Friday. Movement: +1
10. Luray (2-2): Back-to-back wins have Luray looking like the team many expected coming into the season and a win over Clarke County this week would put the Bulldogs in ideal position to get into the postseason. Movement: +1
11. Wilson Memorial (2-2): Quarterback Kaden Welcher went off for 126 yards and two touchdowns and Wilson Memorial got its most impressive win of the season with a 27-14 road victory over Augusta County rival Buffalo Gap. Movement: +6
12. Buffalo Gap (2-2): The Bison are now in danger of missing the Region 2B postseason after a 27-14 loss to Wilson Memorial and a trip to Greenville to take on four-time Class 1 state champion Riverheads this week. Movement: -3
13. Fort Defiance (1-3): After back-to-back games against powers Riverheads and Stuarts Draft, the Indians will look to get back on track this week in a big rivalry game against Wilson Memorial.. Movement: -1
14. Spotswood (1-3): All momentum that the Trailblazers gained in a win over East Rockingham went away in a 34-0 thumping at the hands of a good William Fleming team on the road last week.. Movement: -1
15. Central (1-3): After suffering a 32-14 loss to George Mason and then having this week's contest against William Monroe cancelled, the Falcons announced their season has officially come to an end.. Movement: -1
16. Staunton (1-3): After a season-opening win over East Rockingham, things have spiraled downward quickly for the Storm, who finished with just 53 yards of total offense in a 55-7 loss to Riverheads at home. Movement: -1
17. Waynesboro (1-3): After snapping a 24-game losing streak with their first win since 2017, the Little Giants now face the challenge of continuing that momentum against a stout Turner Ashby defense this week. Movement: +1
18. East Rockingham (0-6): The Eagles' season came to a close with a disappointing 20-7 loss to previously winless Waynesboro, but there's a solid assortment of young talent coming back next year for veteran ERHS coach Donnie Coleman and his staff. Movement: -2
19. Stonewall Jackson (0-4): Despite remaining winless after a blowout loss to Page County, the Generals have shown improvement offensively and have a legitimate shot at earning a victory this week. Movement: +1
20. Madison County (0-4): The Mountaineers were overmatched in every aspect of the game in a 70-6 rout at the hands of Luray, but will have their one shot at a win this week against fellow Bull Run District foe Stonewall Jackson. Movement: -1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.