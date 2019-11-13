Five Things
1. Barnhart Has Become Face Of Spotswood’s Offense
If you’ve watched Spotswood play this season, you’ve seen Ethan Barnhart.
And it only takes one glance at the Trailblazers senior running back to know that he’s been the best player on the field almost every night he’s suited up this season.
That was especially evident in Spotswood’s 54-7 rout of Harrisonburg last week.
Barnhart finished with 32 carries for 366 yards rushing as the Trailblazers only passed a season-low eight times and won their second straight Valley District championship.
“We thought we had an advantage up front with our running game,” SHS coach Dale Shifflett said. “That’s kind of how we wanted to attack them after watching the film this past week. We thought that was our best bet to try and win the game. Our guys executed and our offensive line played outstanding. We just played really well tonight.”
Spotswood certainly did play well, as did Barnhart, and with production like that from the 2,000-yard rusher, it’s clear that he’s become the face of the Trailblazers offense.
2. HHS Run Game Must Get Going Again In Postseason
For as good as the Spotswood run game was last week, Harrisonburg’s was that bad.
The Blue Streaks, for a second week in a row, never could get the rushing game going.
Kwentin Smiley had a 65-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game, but didn’t touch the ball again until midway through the second quarter and finished with just six carries for 76 yards and his one score in the opening quarter.
The rest of the Streaks combined for nine carries for just six yards.
It was the second straight week the HHS run game had been stalled against a stout Valley District opponent after Rockbridge County shut the Streaks down a week before.
If Harrisonburg is going to find any success this postseason in a tough Region 5D bracket, the Streaks must get the running game going again in a big way.
3. Don’t Count Turner Ashby Out In The Playoffs
Despite six wins under its belt, Turner Ashby still has faced skepticism this year.
Everyone has been curious about what to expect from the Knights after some surprising and disappointing losses at different points this team, but it’s becoming more clear.
Even after a 31-28 loss to Rockbridge County, TA coach Chris Fraser has to feel good.
The Knights not only showed they can play with a top-notch opponent in the Wildcats, but proved they can do it on the road in tough weather conditions and have a chance.
Turner Ashby certainly faces a tough test this week against a stout Liberty Christian team, but last week’s wire-to-wire performance should give the Knights some hope.
4. Eagles Are The Hottest Team In Region 2B
I’ve said it once about East Rockingham and I’ll say it again.
Don’t look now, but here come the Eagles.
East Rock capped off its season in typical fashion, using a pair of dominating rushing games from Trenton Morris and Colton Dean to roll past Madison County 49-12.
It was the fifth win in six games and fourth in a row for the Eagles, who suddenly enter the Region 2B playoffs as a sleeper pick to make a deep postseason run this year.
“I think our kids are hot right now,” East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman said. “And they know that, and confidence is an amazing thing, but it’ll last until the kickoff next Friday night when we’ve got to go perform again.”
The Eagles will travel to third-seeded Clarke County on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
5. Broadway Finally Has Something To Build Off
It’s been hard for Broadway to find positives this year, but it did on Friday.
To start, the Gobblers simply got a win and that will do wonders in itself.
But secondly, the BHS defense stepped up at key times in the second half, Landen Stuhlmiller showed off his athleticism and the receiver showcased their abilities.
Overall, despite just an 11-point win, any victory was much-needed for this team.
“We haven’t gotten to taste success, so we wanted our team to get a taste of that success,” Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. “We handled our business and we did the good things and came out on the other end. The biggest thing is these guys have that taste going into the offseason, so hopefully this fuels us a little bit.”
Now, the Gobblers have something to build off of in the offseason and with a majority of their roster back next year, they should expect major improvement.
Three Tops
Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood running back
In the biggest game of the year, Ethan Barnhart simply took over.
The Spotswood senior running back went off for 32 carries for 366 yards and five touchdowns in the Trailblazers’ district-clinching 54-7 rout of Harrisonburg at HHS.
Barnhart has 2,163 rushing yards for the year and 25 touchdowns.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway quarterback/defensive back
Landen Stuhlmiller saved his best for last as the Broadway quarterback.
In the Gobblers’ season-ending 35-24 win over Waynesboro, the sophomore finished with 327 total yards and five touchdowns, along with several big plays defensively.
For the year, Stuhlmiller had 986 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.
Trenton Morris, East Rockingham running back
It’s hard to top a six-touchdown game, but Trenton Morris still impressed.
The East Rockingham senior do-it-all running back scored two rushing touchdowns and also had a receiving touchdown in the Eagles’ 49-12 win over one-win Madison County.
For the season, Morris has 1,337 total yards and 19 total touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.