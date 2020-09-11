Tyler Nickel and Trey Gillenwater will get their opportunity soon enough.
Despite COVID-19 continuing to impact their junior seasons after the Virginia High School League adopted a condensed schedule for the 2020-21 academic year, the two city/county standouts will still have a chance to impress recruits.
Both Nickel — a 6-foot-8 wing from East Rockingham — and Gillenwater — a 6-foot-2 guard out of Eastern Mennonite — will have an opportunity to play this fall and possibly into the winter as part of the Seen Circuit.
The Seen Circuit is an event created by Woodside coach Stefan Welsh, a former standout at Arkansas and creator of iSee You Scouting Service, which was recently officially certified by the NCAA.
The event will feature elite prep players from across the state on eight different teams in games on three different weeks, beginning Oct. 10.
The first weekend will take place at the Hylton Boys & Girls Club in Dale City, the second will occur Oct. 31 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center and the championship round will be Nov. 14 at U-Turn Sports Performance Academy in RIchmond.
There are eight teams in the tournament: three from Hampton Roads, two from Richmond and one each from the Charlottesville, Roanoke and Northern Virginia areas according to event officials.
Nickel is a four-star prospect and ranked No. 77 in the class of 2022. He is considered one of the biggest prospects the area has seen in quite some time and currently holds 12 Division I offers with many more expected to come.
Last season, Nickel averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 block per game while leading the Eagles to their second consecutive VHSL Class 2 state tournament. He earned first-team all-state honors for a second straight year and already is East Rock's all-time leading scorer.
Gillenwater, a transfer from Turner Ashby, helped also lead the Flames back to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III championship game in his first year with the team. He averaged 13.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game and will take on an even bigger role in 2020-21.
Gillenwater is expected to play for "Team 540" at the Seen Circuit. That team is coaches by EMHS coach Chad Seibert and Roanoke Catholic's Shawn Good. Nickel's team is to be determined through a draft process that is unclear, but is expected that he may also end up playing under Seibert and Good.
In other local prep news:
McNair Officially Listed On JMU Roster
Former East Rockingham point guard Tyce McNair is now officially listed on the roster for the James Madison men's basketball team.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder will join the Dukes as a preferred walk-on under first-year coach Mark Byington, but is expected to continue to develop and fight for playing time during his four-year career in Harrisonburg.
Last season, McNair had a breakout season with East Rock as he helped guide the Eagles back to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals for a second consecutive year.
McNair averaged 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game and was a first-team all-state selection. He is the program's all-time assist leader.
Tinnell Picks Up First Scholarship Offer
Broadway senior Nate Tinnell picked up his first official scholarship offer on Thursday.
The 6-foot-4, 192-pound receiver and linebacker announced on Twitter that he had been offered by Frostburg State — a Division II program in the Mountain East Conference.
As a junior, Tinnell led the Gobblers with 43 catches for 635 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the BHS defense with 67 tackles, including 12 for a loss.
Tinnell has also attracted interest from Division I programs such as James Madison and Virginia Military Institute and holds several roster spot offers from Division III teams.
The Broadway senior is expected to gain more attention once the Gobblers take the field again in the spring.
