High School Boys

Region 3C

Quarterfinals

Today

No. 8 Turner Ashby at No. 1 Liberty Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Fluvanna County at No. 4 Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Brookville at No. 2 Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Wilson Memorial at No. 3 Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday

At High Seed

Liberty Christian Academy-Turner Ashby winner vs. Fort Defiance-Fluvanna County winner, TBA

Charlottesville-Brookville winner vs. Spotswood-Wilson Memorial winner, TBA

Championship

Friday

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Region 2B

Quarterfinals

Today

No. 8 Clarke County at No. 1 East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Buffalo Gap at No. 4 Strasburg, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Madison County at No. 3 Page County, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Stuarts Draft at No. 2 Staunton, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday

At High Seed

East Rockingham-Clarke County winner vs. Strasburg-Buffalo Gap, TBA

Page County-Madison County winner vs. Staunton-Stuarts Draft winner, TBA

Championship

Thursday

At High Seed

High School Girls

Region 3C

Quarterfinals

Today

No. 8 Turner Ashby at No. 1 Liberty Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Fluvanna County at No. 4 Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Brookville at No. 3 Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Fort Defiance at No. 2 Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday

At High Seed

Liberty Christian Academy-Turner Ashby winner vs. Wilson Memorial-Fluvanna County winner, TBA

Western Albemarle-Brookville winner vs. Spotswood-Fort Defiance winner, TBA

Championship

Friday

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Region 2B

Quarterfinals

Today

No. 8 Stuarts Draft at No. 1 Luray, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Stonewall Jackson at No. 4 Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Strasburg at No. 3 Page County, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Staunton at No. 2 Madison County, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday

At High Seed

Luray-Stuarts Draft winner vs. Buffalo Gap-Stonewall Jackson winner, TBA

Madison County-Staunton winner vs. Page County-Strasburg winner, TBA

Championship

Thursday

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

