It was a battle of the two teams that have been atop the Valley District standings for the past few seasons.
Once it was all said and done, however, it became clear that the league has more parity than recent years.
Spotswood earned a pivotal 2-0 victory over Valley District rival Harrisonburg in boys soccer action at HHS on Tuesday.
Joe Shulgan and Esau Zelaya Leiva each had a goal for the Trailblazers (4-1, 4-1 Valley) while Shulgan also had an assist along with Ian Joya. In goal for Spotswood, Andrew Foltz finished with three saves while Alex Cruz Pacheco added five.
With the Blue Streaks (3-1, 3-1 Valley) losing, there’s now a three-way tie at the top of the league standings between HHS, Spotswood and Turner Ashby. The Blue Streaks previously defeated the Knights, who then proceeded to defeat the Trailblazers a week later.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 4, Waynesboro 2: Kyle Maust, Patrick Sullivan, Christian Souders and Bayar Alali each scored as Turner Ashby continued its recent string of success with a pivotal 4-2 win in over Waynesboro in Valley District action at WHS.
Nate Avalos had two assists for the Knights (4-1 4-1 Valley) while Ben Sullivan had another. Jared Smith had four saves.
Broadway 4, Rockbridge County 2: Cade Meredith had a pair of goals as Broadway defeated Rockbridge County, 4-2, at BHS.
Drew Kauffman and Catcher Box added a goal apiece for the Gobblers (2-3, 2-3 Valley) while Xavier Molina-Vega, Alex Claros and Lucas Benavides finished with an assist apiece in the win. Collin Rhodes finished with four saves in goal for Broadway.
Staunton 5, Stuarts Draft 1: Charles Otteni scored twice in Staunton’s dominating 5-1 road win over Stuarts Draft.
William Cormier, Liam Wright and Alexander Kuntz all had a goal apiece for the Storm (4-0, 4-0 Shenandoah) in the win.
Girls Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 3, New Covenant 3 (4-1 PK): Eastern Mennonite outscored New Covenant 4-1 in penalty kicks after two 10-minute overtime periods to earn a win in the first round of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II tournament.
Avery Nussbaum had two goals for the Flames (5-4) in regulation, which finished tied at 3-3, while Halie Mast added another.
“I’m so proud of how our team came together to pull out the victory,” EMHS coach Andrew Gascho said. “It was a true team effort.”
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 1: Taylor Driver scored the lone goal as Broadway fell, 3-1, to Rockbridge County in Lexington.
With the loss, the Gobblers (0-4, 0-4 Valley) remain winless on the season. The Wildcats (1-4, 1-4 Valley) earned their first win.
Prep Baseball
Spotswood 16, Harrisonburg 3: Andrew Baugher put up, yet again, a strong pitching performance as he tossed six innings and gave up three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out nine in Spotswood’s 16-3 six-inning rout of Harrisonburg at HHS.
Elijah Grogg and Witt Scafidi each had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Trailblazers while Dalton Nicely was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI of his own. Noah Burtner added a single and two RBIs while Luke Keister also had a hit and pair of RBIs as well.
Also chipping in for Spotswood (6-1, 4-1 Valley) was Baugher, AJ Dooms and Jaden Shifflett with a hit and an RBI apiece.
For the Blue Streaks (1-4, 1-3 Valley), who have now lost four in a row since a season-opening win, Evan Bert was 2-for-3 with a double, Josh Engle had a two-run homer, Aiden Perkins added an RBI and Ty Watts and Toby Corriston finished with one hit apiece.
Turner Ashby 11, Waynesboro 0: Grant Thomas and Ben Hedrick combined to pitch a no-hitter while giving up just three walks and striking out six batters as Turner Ashby defeated Waynesboro 11-0 in a five-inning game at Kate Collins Field.
Thomas pitched the first four innings of the game for the Knights, giving up no runs on no hits and a walk while striking out five. Hedrick then tossed the final frame and took just 17 pitches as he gave up no runs, no hits, two walks and struck out one.
At the plate for Turner Ashby (4-3, 3-2 Valley), Hunter Miller was 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs while Grayson Smith was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Jared Peake was 2-for-2 with a double. Caden Swartley added a double and an RBI in the victory.
For the Little Giants (1-5, 0-4 Valley), Jake Barker pitched one relief inning, giving up two runs, no hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Broadway 13, Rockbridge County 3: Landen Stuhlmiller was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Ryan Anderson was 2-for-3 with an RBI of his own as Broadway won its sixth consecutive game with a 13-3 six-inning win over Rockbridge County at home.
Cole Morris, Bransen Hensley, Hunter Deavers and Ben Hutcheson each had a hit and an RBI apiece for the Gobblers in the win.
On the mound for Broadway (6-1, 4-1 Valley), Drew Spiggle pitched three innings of no-hit baseball while giving up three walks and striking out six. Ryan Martin and Deavers then pitched the final three, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
Garret Huffman had a two-run home run for the Wildcats (2-4, 2-3 Valley) while Keswick Owens had an RBI in the loss.
Rappahannock County 5, Page County 2: Mason Ramey pitched five innings, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three and also had two hits and an RBI in Rappahannock County’s big 5-2 win over Page County at RCHS.
Grant Lillard had a hit for Rappahannock (4-1, 4-1 Bull Run) in the win while Caden Smith tossed two innings, giving up two hits.
For the Panthers (5-2, 5-2 Bull Run), Lance Williams had a pair of hits while Isaiah Cloude had a hit and a pair of RBIs.
In the loss for Page, Caleb Knighton pitched five innings, giving up five runs on three hits and two walks while also striking out two.
Riverheads 7, Fort Defiance 6: Landon Lightner, Bennett Dunlap and Colton Kwiecinski had the only hits of the game for Riverheads, but it took advantage of four Fort Defiance errors and did enough late to hold on for a big 7-6 district win at FDHS.
Kwiecinski had two RBIs for the Gladiators (3-0, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Dunlap, Ryan Farris and Matthew Charles had one each.
For the Indians (3-1, 2-1 Shenandoah), Ryan Cook was 2-for-5 with an RBI while Evan Sutton was 2-for-3, Mason Angel and Tyler had a hit and two RBIs apiece and Camden Herron and Colby Morris added a hit apiece. Fort finished with eight hits in the game.
Clarke County 11, Luray 1: Luke Lyman and Dagan Kitner each had two RBI’s in Clarke County’s 11-1 win over Luray at Bulldog Field.
Jonah Cochran pitched a complete game for CCHS (4-2, 4-2 Bull Run), giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out 11.
For the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-6 Bull Run), Isaiah Mongold, Brendan Fitzwater and Dalton Griffith all finished with two hits apiece.
Stuarts Draft 8, Staunton 2: Colton Harris was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Dawson Jones pitched six innings, giving up a pair of runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three as Stuarts Draft defeated Staunton, 8-2, at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
Symeon Balser, Dustyn Fitzgerald, Issac Welk and Blake Roach had an RBI apiece for the Cougars (2-3, 2-1 Shenandoah).
For the winless Storm (0-5, 0-3 Shenandoah), Job Harrell finished with a hit and the lone RBI of the contest in the loss.
Wilson Memorial 9, Buffalo Gap 6: Mason McDowell went 2-for-4 with four RBIs in Wilson Memorial’s 9-6 home win over Buffalo Gap.
Grayson Wright was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Green Hornets (3-2, 2-1 Shenandoah) while Cameron Sprouse had two hits.
For the Bison (1-3, 0-3 Shenandoah), Noah Canterbury finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the loss.
Madison County 8, Stonewall Jackson 7: In Quicksburg, Aaron Henshaw had a triple and two RBIs and three other players had one RBI apiece in Madison County’s thrilling 8-7 win over Bull Run District opponent Stonewall Jackson.
Trey Deane pitched a complete game for the Mountaineers (4-3, 4-3 Bull Run), giving up seven runs on nine hits and a trio of walks.
For the Generals (2-2, 2-2 Bull Run), Austin Ritchie was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Jaden Click was 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs, Brayden Hovatter finished with a trio of hits himself and Nick Foltz added a hit and an RBI in the loss.
Prep Softball
Spotswood 9, Harrisonburg 2: Kaitlyn Fletcher pitched six innings, giving up just three hits while striking out 13 and Taelor Ware tossed the final frame while picking up a pair of strikeouts as Spotswood cruised past Harrisonburg, 9-2, at HHS.
Emerson Adkins led the way for the Trailblazers (5-2, 4-1 Valley) with a 2-for-5 performance that included a double and an RBI while Brooke Morris was 3-for-5 with an RBI of her own. Ware and Fletcher also both went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the victory.
Turner Ashby 15, Waynesboro 3: Makenzie Cyzick went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a trio of RBIs and Kendall Simmers added a two-run homer as Turner Ashby rolled to a 15-3 Valley District victory over Waynesboro at Kate Collins Middle School.
Lily Moyers was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Knights (5-1, 4-0 Valley) while Gracie Moyers and Sydney Lyons had an RBI each.
In the circle for Turner Ashby, Haley Lambert pitched five strong innings, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out four.
For the Little Giants (1-5, 0-4 Valley), Kaitlyn Mininger had two hits to lead the way in the loss.
Broadway 10, Rockbridge County 0: Grace Fravel and Anna Carter combined to pitch a no-hitter while giving up just one walk and striking out seven as Broadway earned its third consecutive victory with a 10-0 six-inning win over Rockbridge County at BHS.
Carter also had a double and two RBIs at the plate for the Gobblers while Fravel had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Also chipping in for Broadway (3-4, 3-2 Valley) was Aliza Okey with a pair of hits, Savannah Fox with two hits and a pair of RBIs, Allison Dean with a double and three RBIs, Hannah Jenkins with a double and an RBI and Serenity King with a hit of her own.
Page County 7, Rappahannock County 0: Taylor Hankins tossed another complete game, giving up three hits, a walk and zero runs while striking out 15 batters as Page County cruised to a 7-0 victory over Bull Run District opponent Rapphannock County at RCHS.
Maddie Gordon had two solo home runs for the Panthers (7-0, 7-0 Bull Run) while Morgan Lucas was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Hankins had an RBI of her own, Taylor Umberger finished with a pair of hits and Jocelyne Rinker chipped in with a single.
Stuarts Draft 19, Staunton 1: Kenzie Tillman went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs and Gracie Martin went 2-for-2 with four RBIs of her own as Stuarts Draft crushed Staunton, 19-1, at Montgomery Hall Park in Shenandoah District action.
Hadley May, Emma Cyr and Hannah Kincheloe all added an RBI apiece for the Cougars (4-1, 2-1 Shenandoah) in the win.
Emysja Caul and Deasiah Hankins had the lone hits of the game for the Storm (0-4, 0-2 Shenandoah).
Buffalo Gap 12, Wilson Memorial 1: Kate Alger went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI’s and Emily Minter was 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs as Buffalo Gap throttled Wilson Memorial, 12-1, in five innings in Shenandoah District action in Fishersville.
Madeline Miller was 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the Bison (3-2, 1-2 Shenandoah) while Caroline Alger earned the win in the circle.
For the Green Hornets (4-1, 2-1 Shenandoah), Serenity Stacy had two hits while Jaya Diggs-Hagwood had a double and an RBI.
