BROADWAY — Marcus Davis let out a small fist bump before celebrating with his players.
The win was big for the Spotswood coach, but simply being back on the diamond was even better.
“It’s just so nice to be back on a baseball field again,” Davis said. “It’s a little different, but we’re going to get through it. We’re just happy to have our guys back out here, have a chance to play this wonderful game and compete. Coach [Tim] Turner has a great team over there and we were just happy to have a chance to compete.”
The Trailblazers used a four-run second inning to take a big lead early and did enough late to hold on for a thrilling 5-4 season-opening upset of rival Broadway in Valley District baseball action at BHS on Tuesday.
“We were excited all day,” Spotswood junior pitcher Andrew Baugher said. “We’ve been talking about this game for a week. They’re an excellent team. We knew coming into this game that we’re young, we’re the underdogs. We just came out battling, hoping to find some way to get a win.”
Baugher tossed six innings for the Trailblazers, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight. Luke Keister then came in to toss the final inning in relief and earned the save for Spotswood in the victory.
At the plate for the Trailblazers (1-0), Keister was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs while Elijah Grogg was 2-for-3 with two RBIs of his own. Dalton Nicely and Jaden Shifflett finished with one hit apiece for Spotswood
“It’s going to install some confidence in us, give us a little more energy,” Baugher said of the big-time victory. “We know that we can go into games and do whatever it takes. It will help us on the field, keep our head straight. If we can win a game like this, we can do anything together.”
For the Gobblers (0-1), Cole Morris was 2-for-4 with a run scored while Bryce Suters had a triple, a run scored and an RBI and Bransen Hensley had a triple and a run scored. Landen Stuhlmiller added an RBI single for Broadway.
“I think I was just overrun with excitement and the guys were, too,” Davis said. “We talked about not dwelling on outcomes. We just wanted to compete. We know, on paper, that these guys are really, really good. We know they’ve executed over the past couple of years. We just wanted to come out and play our best game.”
In other prep sports:
Prep Baseball
Page County 2, Stonewall Jackson 1: Sophomore Lance Williams gave up just one run on four hits and three walks while striking out 14 as Page County earned a 2-1 win over Stonewall Jackson in Shenandoah on Tuesday.
Williams was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored for the Panthers (1-0) while Seth Smith and Chase Parlett had an RBI apiece. Aidan Painter and Isaiah Cloude had the only other hits for Page County in the victory.
For the Generals (0-1), Brayden Hovater and Jaden Click finished with two hits apiece.
Buffalo Gap 15, Bath County 3: Blake Robertson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Jackson Ingram had a double, two runs scored and a trio of RBIs in Buffalo Gap’s 15-3 home win over Bath County on Monday.
Micah Canterbury was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Bison (1-0) while Kody Bright added a solo home run.
Prep Softball
Page County 14, Stonewall Jackson 1: Kirsten Hensley had a double, a homer and three RBIs and Maddie Gordon had a triple, a homer and three RBIs as Page County crushed Stonewall Jackson 14-0 in Shenandoah on Tuesday.
Morgan Lucas was 4-for-4 with three RBIs for the Panthers (1-0) while Marissa Monger was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Taylor Hankins also had a triple and an RBI for Page, which racked up 14 total hits as a team in the rout.
Emma Supler finished with the lone hit for the Generals (0-1) in the loss.
Boys Soccer
East Rockingham 2, Luray 2: Sophomore midfielder Angel Cortez scored two goals as East Rockingham battled to a 2-2 season-opening draw against Bull Run District rival Luray at LHS on Monday.
Senior Sam Liscomb had both goals for the Bulldogs (0-0-1). The Eagles are now 0-0-1 to start the season.
Clarke County 9, Madison County 1: Justin Toone scored three goals and had an assist in Clarke County’s dominating 9-1 win over Madison County in the season opener for both squads at MCHS on Tuesday.
Chris LeBlanc added two goals and two assists for the Eagles (1-0) while Oakley Staple also had two goals.
Girls Soccer
Stonewall Jackson 10, Page County 0: MaryKate Manning had two goals and an assist and Annika Dellinger added two goals of her own as Stonewall Jackson cruised to a 10-0 shutout of Page County in Shenandoah on Tuesday.
Lillian Proctor, Katie Jordan, Morgan Gibson, Kylence Franklin, Kezia Despirito and Gracie Struder all added a goal apiece for the Generals (1-0). The Panthers are now 0-1 to start the season.
Luray 11, East Rockingham 0: Emilee Weakley, a junior attacker, opened up her 2021 season in a big way with five goals and an assist as Luray dominated East Rockingham 11-0 in Bull Run District action at home on Monday.
Marina Grech added a hat trick of her own for the Bulldogs (1-0) while Amber Tharpe added a pair of goals and Isa Janney finished with a goal and an assist in the victory. The Eagles are now 0-1 after the season-opening loss.
Boys Tennis
Waynesboro 6, Turner Ashby 3: Camden Miller, Steve Perry, Jackson Lee and Tristan Gaona Maldonado all earned singles victories as Waynesboro defeated Turner Ashby 6-3 in Valley District action at WHS on Tuesday.
The Little Giants (2-1) also won the top two doubles matches behind the duos of Miller and Grayson Wood and Perry and Noah Stewart. Ben Clatterbuck and Richard Kello earned singles wins for the Knights (1-2) in the loss.
Eastern Mennonite 6, Hargrave Military 3: Luke Huyard, Garrett Gregory, Alex Cline, Ryan Hostetter and Jameson Weaver all won their singles matches in Eastern Mennonite’s 6-3 win over Hargrave Military on Tuesday.
Oliver Early and Tyler Mast also won the No. 2 doubles match for the Flames (3-3) in the victory.
Fort Defiance 9, Riverheads 0: Walter Pultz, Chase Hite and Cain Clifton all had singles victories as Fort Defiance earned its first win of the season with a dominating 9-0 rout of Riverheads at home on Monday.
Pultz and Hite also combined to win the No. 1 doubles match for the Indians (1-1). The Gladiators are now 0-1.
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 9, Harrisonburg 0: Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Abby Branner, Grace Edwards, Raygan Wade and Madison Knight all earned singles victories in Spotswood’s dominating 9-0 home win over Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Those six also combined to sweep the doubles matches for the Trailblazers (3-0). The Blue Streaks are now 0-3.
Turner Ashby 9, Waynesboro 0: Anna Phillips, Jordyn Sizemore, Emily Davison, Kate Jones, Kendra Gillette and Harper Dodd swept the singles matches in Turner Ashby’s 9-0 win over Waynesboro at home on Tuesday.
The Knights also swept the doubles matches (2-1) while the Little Giants (0-3) remain winless on the year.
Broadway 8, Rockbridge County 1: Laurel Roberts, Felicity Copenhaver, Julia Trumbo, Alyssa Mongold and Faith Jones all earned singles victories as Broadway stayed unbeaten with an 8-1 road win over Rockbridge County on Tuesday.
The Gobblers (3-0) also swept the doubles matches. Lydia Newhouse earned the lone win for the Wildcats (1-2).
Stonewall Jackson 5, Page County 4: In Shenandoah, a pair of doubles victories from Mya Councill and Amelia Hess along with Carly Thomas and Sidney Wymer was enough to propel Stonewall Jackson to a thrilling 5-4 win over Bull Run District foe Page County on Monday.
Hess, Wymer and Thomas also earned singles wins for the Generals (1-1). Grace Knighton, Summer Knight and Taylor Jenkins earned singles victories for the Panthers (1-2) while Knighton and Knight also won the No. 1 doubles match.
