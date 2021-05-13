PENN LAIRD — It’s been a perfect season thus far for Harrisonburg.
The Blue Streaks are now one step away from completing a perfect regular season and clinched a district title after a 6-3 win over rival and second-place Spotswood in Valley District boys tennis action in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Corey Beshoar, Keenan Glago, William Kyle and Owen Tompkins had the four singles victories for the Blue Streaks in the victory.
Harrisonburg also got wins at No. 1 doubles from Beshoar/Glago and No. 2 doubles from Kyle/Adam Osinkosky.
“I’m so proud of these guys for their effort and focus,” HHS coach Josh Rodgers said. “Facing adversity head on, making the most of the season. We knew at the beginning of the season that we had a chance to make something special happen. They are definitely in control of their own destiny now going into tomorrow’s match against [Turner Ashby] to finish the season 10-0.”
Spotswood’s wins came from Jackson Knight and Ryan Briggman at No. 4 and No. 5 singles. The duo of Briggman and Cameron Cooley also earned a victory at No. 3 doubles for the Trailblazers (6-2), whose only two losses have come to Harrisonburg.
The Blue Streaks (9-0) will look to finish their season unbeaten today with a match at home against the Knights.
In other prep sports:
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 9, Harrisonburg 0: Spotswood took another step toward perfection with a 9-0 win over Harrisonburg at Eastover Courts.
Meg Dunaway, Abby Branner, Grace Edward, Raygan Wade, Madison Knight and Rennie Shaffer all had singles victories for the Trailblazers (9-0) in the dominating effort. Dunaway/Wade, Knight/Shaffer and Ellee Trout/Molly O’Donnell also combined to sweep the three doubles matches for Spotswood. The Blue Streaks fell to 2-7 with the loss. Both teams end the regular season today.
East Rockingham 9, Clarke County 0: Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag, Penny Fries, Abby Thompson, Molly Dibb and Crystal Barajas all earned singles victories as East Rockingham remained unbeaten with a big 9-0 win over Clarke County in Berryville.
Meadows/Fries, Waag/Thompson and Dibb/Barajas also swept the doubles matches for the Eagles (6-0). Clarke is now 2-5.
Page County 6, Stonewall Jackson 3: Grace Knighton, Taylor Jenkins, Summer Knight and Emma Sellers earned singles victories as Page County bounced back with a 6-3 win over Bull Run District opponent Stonewall Jackson at New Mark Town Park.
Knighton/Faith Seal and Jenkins/Knight also won their respective doubles matches for the Panthers (4-4) in the victory.
For the Generals (2-3), Amelia Hess and Carley Thomas earned the singles wins. Thomas also won No. 3 doubles with Sidney Wymer.
Prep Baseball
Spotswood 11, Waynesboro 1: Caden Ludholtz pitched four innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out a pair of batters as Spotswood got back on track with an 11-1 dismantling of Valley District foe Waynesboro in five innings at Kate Collins Field.
Luke Keister and Dawson Russell had a hit and two RBIs apiece for the Trailblazers while Noah Burtner had two hits and an RBI and Witt Scafidi chipped in with two hits apiece. Elijah Grogg, Andrew Baugher, Noah Burtner and Jaden Shifflett also had an RBI each for Spotswood (5-1, 3-1 Valley). Ben Moyer tossed the final frame for SHS, giving up one run on three hits and a walk.
For the Little Giants (1-4, 0-3 Valley), Jake Barker, Ian Johnson, Taylin Henderson, Jackson Sherman and Dylan Critzer had a hit each.
Riverheads 16, Staunton 0: In Greenville, Colton Kweicinski pitched a complete game, giving up no runs on just three hits and zero walks while striking out six as Riverheads made it back-to-back wins to open up the season with a 16-0 five-inning rout of Staunton.
Bennett Dunlap was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Gladiators while Logan Branch, Matthew Charles and Hunter Lee had two RBIs apiece.
Also chipping in for Riverheads (2-0, 2-0 Shenandoah) was Landon Lightner and Kwiecinski with two hits and an RBI each.
For the Storm (0-4, 0-2 Shenandoah), Haiden Engleman, Mason Luck and Noah Smith had the only hits of the game.
Prep Softball
Spotswood 10, Waynesboro 0: Freshman Taelor Ware pitched a complete game, giving up just one hit while striking out 14 as Spotswood earned a convincing 10-0 victory over Waynesboro in Valley District action at Kate Collins Middle School.
Nichole Workman was 3-for-3 with a double for the Trailblazers (4-2, 3-1 Valley) while Ware finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Emerson Adkins was 2-for-3 with an RBI of her own. The Little Giants fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in district play with the loss.
Boys Soccer
Staunton 6, Riverheads 0: Matthew Watson had a hat trick as Staunton cruised past rival Riverheads 6-0 in Greenville.
Charles Otteni added two goals for the Storm (3-0, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Kendrick McCarty added another. Jimmy Kivlighan added two assists while Wesley Siemers, Berk Hughes and Alexander Kunt finished with one assist apiece. The Gladiators are now 0-1.
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 1: Freshman Maggie Thorpe had a hat trick as Spotswood defeated Waynesboro 4-2 on the road.
Riley Thorpe had the only other goal for the Trailblazers (3-1, 3-1 Valley) in the bounceback victory.
North Cross 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: Sophomore keeper Vivienne Alleyne finished with four saves in goal, but Eastern Mennonite failed to capitalize offensively in a 2-0 loss to North Cross in the Blue Ridge Conference semifinals in Roanoke.
“It was a good game,” Flames coach Andrew Gascho said. “We just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net.”
Despite the loss, Eastern Mennonite (4-4) is expected to get selected for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II tournament. The seedings for the state tournament are expected to be announced on Sunday.
Flames Finish Regular Season With A Win
Ryan Slonaker shot a 32 as Eastern Mennonite defeated Blue Ridge School in prep golf action at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
The Flames scored 146 as a team while Blue Ridge scored 203 for the day. Adam Hatter shot a 38 for EMHS, followed by Schuyler Harmison (37), Grant Pennybacker (39), Andrew Lantz (40), Drew Hatter (42), Wesley Graves (44) and Grady McGlaughlin (47).
Spotswood Boys, Girls Dominate Tri-Meet
Josephine Robertson won the 100, 200 and the long jump for the Spotswood girls and Seth Harding won the 800 and 1600 for the boys as SHS dominated both team races in a tri-meet against Rockbridge County and Broadway on Wednesday in Lexington.
The Trailblazers won the boys title with a score of 94 points, cruising past the Wildcats (28) and Gobblers (21) with ease.
For the girls, Spotswood was first with 65 points while Broadway (38.50) finished second and Rockbridge (36.50) was third.
Outside of Harding’s big day, the Trailblazers also got big individual wins from Jonathan Harding (200), Silas Fowler (300 hurdles), Conner Mackey (high jump), Aidan Ischinger (long jump), Jack Parlee (triple jump) and Dillon Taylor (shot put and discus).
The Spotswood 4x100 team of Mackey, Kris Kim, Ole Galgano and Will Morgan was also victorious along with the 4x800 relay team that consisted of Ross Iudice, Bunte Kite, Ian Heeringa and Kasey Mcclure. Evan Armentrout won the 400 for the Broadway boys and was part of the first-place 4x400 relay team that also featured Lewis Slater, Jesse Armentrout and Walker Knicely.
Taylor Myers won the 800 for the SHS girls while Jamie Milby won the 300 hurdles. The 4x100 relay team of Dial Navarro, Lauren Falter, Anna Dabaghyan and Helena Engeron also won along with the 4x800 team of Myers, Zoe Deeble, Kate Ruebke and Elizabeth McClure.
For the Gobblers, Mia Ryan won the 400, Natalie Watts won the 100 hurdles, Ella Somers was victorious in the high jump and Jessica Showalter earned first in the triple jump. The 4x400 relay team of Watts, Showalter, Ryan and Skyler Cyr also earned gold.
Rockbridge County’s only winners were Jacob Ivins (100) on the boys side while Elizabeth McClung (1600) and Brianna Marando (shot put and discus) were each victorious for the girls.
Martz Shines For Page In Convincing Victory
Jacob Martz put on a show, winning the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump and long jump as Page County won the boys team title with a score of 106 in a Bull Run District tri-meet against Madison County (25.50) and Strasburg (16.50) at SHS on Wednesday.
Blake Turpen (100 and discus), Kanaan Breeden (200), Logan Heiston (400), Brett Paul Campbell (triple jump) and AJ Shifflett (shot put) all earned wins for the Panthers. The Page County 4x100 relay team of Campbell, Turpen, Martz and Malachi Davis also brought home a first-place finish on Wednesday and so did the 4x400 relay team of Breeden, Heiston, Sullivan and Brayden McKay.
Isaiah Batman won the 800 for the Madison County boys while Mitchell Dyer finished first in the 1600 and 3200.
On the girls side of things, Cari Aleshire was the lone winner for the Panthers in the 100-meter hurdles. Page County finished in a distant third with 20 points. The Mountaineers and Rams each tied for first place in the team race with 69 points.
The Strasburg girls had a big day with Claire Keefe (400), Megan Martin (800), Maddy Dofermire (high jump), Erika Trenary (triple jump) and Joely Morgan (discus) all bringing home first-place finishes. The 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays also were victorious.
Jewell Cropp had a monster day for the MCHS girls with wins in the 100, shot put, 300 hurdles, 200 and the long jump.
