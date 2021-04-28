The decorated career of Luray’s Brynlee Burrill continued on Wednesday.
The senior outside hitter for the Bulldogs was named the Region 2B Volleyball Player of the Year.
Burrill was joined on the All-Region 2B first team by teammates Jaidyn McClung and Trinity Belton.
Also earning first-team honors was Clarke County’s Bella Stem, Natalia Rodriguez and Alyssa Hoggat, Staunton’s Gabby Liccione, Madison County’s Sarah Bevins, Page County’s Maddie Gordon and East Rockingham’s Emma Wigley.
The players that made up the all-region second team, meanwhile, were Stonewall Jackson’s Annika Dellinger and Kylene Franklin, Staunton’s Sidney Fix and Kellsye Miller, Madison County’s Lizzie Burbridge and Ava Jenkins, Buffalo Gap’s Amaya Lucas and Teagan Via, Stuarts Draft’s Hadley May and Clarke County’s Abby Peace.
Burrill led the Bulldogs to Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship this season, where they fell in three sets to Giles. The senior two-sport standout finished with 240 kills, 28 aces and 234 digs for the year.
McClung had 195 kills, 449 digs and 20 aces for Luray while Belton fished out 521 assists and had 108 digs.
It was the first time the Bulldogs reached the state championship since back-to-back appearances in 2012 and 2013.
In other prep sports:
JMU Signee Honored By Valley Coaches
Rockbridge County senior Jaydyn Clemmer was honored as the Valley District’s top volleyball player on Tuesday.
Although the district isn’t recognizing official all-district teams this season under the condensed schedule due to COVID-19 guidelines from the VHSL, the six league coaches came together to vote for the “2020 Valley District Coaches Poll Awards” earlier this week and the Wildcats senior was honored as the Player of the Year.
Joining her as a first-team honoree were Rockbridge County teammates McKenzie Burch, Maddie Dahl, Nala Shearer and Krissy Whitesell along with the Harrisonburg duo of Amelia Michell and Maya Waid, Waynesboro’s Cierra Bruce and Mariela Ruiz and Spotswood junior standout Gabby Atwell.
The second team, meanwhile, consisted of Avery Chandler, Lauren Grindle, Stella Hale and Addi White of Spotswood, Turner Ashby’s Emma Ecakrd, Waynesboro’s Kali Jones, Ryleigh Wood and Amber Witry, Broadway’s A.C. Swartz and Harrisonburg’s Ellie Muncy.
The Wildcats fell in the Region 3C championship match to eventual Class 3 state champion Rustburg.
Girls Tennis
East Rockingham 7, Parry McCluer 2: In Elkton, Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag, Penny Fries, Abby Thompson and Molly Dibb won the top five singles matches to help lead East Rockingham to a 7-2 non-district win over Parry McCluer on Wednesday.
Meadows and Fries and Dibb and Crystal Barajas also earned a pair of doubles victories for the Eagles (3-0).
Fort Defiance 9, Stuarts Draft 0: Katlyn Massie and Libby Trainum along with Emma Ruth Hua and Kalen Murphy won both their doubles matches in Fort Defiance's 9-0 win over Shenandoah District foe Stuarts Draft at home on Wednesday.
Massie, Trainum, Jenna Senger and Krisalyn Mooney also earned singles wins for the Indians (4-0). The Cougars are now 0-1.
Boys Tennis
Rockbridge County 8, Broadway 1: Matthew Feldman, Michael Shires, John Shomo, Malcolm Kosmas and Tucker Towle all earned singles wins in Rockbridge County’s 8-1 win over Broadway on Tuesday at BHS.
The Wildcats (1-2) also swept the three doubles matches. Scott Showalter had the lone win for the Gobblers (0-2).
Prep Softball
Clarke County 8, Madison County 2: Madison Edwards went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Alyssa Hoggatt was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two more RBIs in Clarke County’s 8-2 win over Madison County on Tuesday at home.
Abigail Peace added a solo homer for the Eagles (1-0) and pitched a complete-game while striking out seven.
