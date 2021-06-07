The first loss of the season just happened to be the one that brought it to a close.
East Rockingham suffered a disappointing 5-2 setback — its first of the season — to Region 2B champion Poquoson in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls tennis semifinals on Monday afternoon at PHS.
The lone two wins for the Eagles came at the top two ladder spots with Jamison Meadows and Ellen Waag each earning victories. Meadows was the Region 2B runner-up in singles this year and joined Waag to finish second in doubles as well.
The loss marks the end of the careers of two seniors in Crystal Barajas and Penelope Fries for East Rockingham (12-1).
The Bull Islanders will take on Central-Lunenburg in the state championship on Thursday at 12 p.m. at Virginia Tech.
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Tennis
Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 1: The magical postseason run finally came to an end for East Rockingham as the Eagles fell to Region 2A champion Poquoson 5-1 in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals at PHS.
East Rockingham won the Region 2B title over Clarke County last week to earn Region 2B’s state berth.
On Monday, it was senior Matthew Johnson getting the Eagles’ only win of the day at the No. 1 singles spot.
Johnson is one of seven seniors on this year’s East Rockingham roster, joining Jacob Benns, Kobe Greene, Xander Manzano, Daniel Riddle, Clarke Robertson and Jericho West as players that will now depart to graduation.
The Eagles (6-5) will bring back just one player from this year’s varsity roster in junior Colt Hatton.
The Bull Islanders will play John Battle in the state championship match on Thursday at 12 p.m. at Virginia Tech.
Baseball
Spotswood 6, Waynesboro 1: Andrew Baugher gave up one run on five hits while striking out seven across five innings of work as second-seeded Spotswood defeated sixth-seeded Waynesboro in the Valley District quarterfinals at home.
With the victory, the Trailblazers advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, where they’ll host third-seeded Turner Ashby or fourth-seeded Rockbridge County. That game was suspended Monday and will resume today at 3 p.m. in Bridgewater.
Luke Keister and Ben Craig pitched a pair of perfect innings in relief for Spotswood with Craig striking out three.
At the plate for the Trailblazers (10-3), Dawson Russell, Jaden Shifflett and Keister all had two hits and an RBI.
AJ Dooms also had a hit and an RBI for Spotswood while Ryan Shonk, Noah Burtner and Baugher had a hit each.
Jackson Sherman had two hits and an RBI for the Little Giants (2-11) and pitched 1.1 innings of relief, giving up just two hits. Hayden Gregory got the start and lasted 4.2 innings, giving up six runs on 10 hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Ty Lafferty had two hits for Waynesboro in the season-ending loss while Alex Aleshire chipped in with one.
Staunton 4, Wilson Memorial 2: Kadin Swisher allowed just two runs on five hits and a walk while picking up a strikeout and Jerrod Meadows delivered the seventh-inning save in Staunton’s 4-2 win over Wilson Memorial at Moxie Stadium.
Mason Luck was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Storm while Swisher and Jalen Rowzie had an RBI apiece.
Also chipping in for Staunton (3-8, 3-6 Shenandoah) was Meadows, Aaron Neil and Troy Tovar with a hit each.
For the Green Hornets (6-4, 5-3 Shenandoah), Grayson Wright took the loss after giving up four unearned runs on six hits and four walks with a trio of strikeouts. Jacob Wakefield pitched two frames, giving up two hits while striking out one.
Also chipping in for Wilson was Ty Snead with a single and an RBI and Wakefield and Coby Sprouse with a hit apiece.
Buffalo Gap 5, Riverheads 2: Logan Mimosa gave up two runs on five hits and a pair of walks while also striking out two as Buffalo Gap picked up a big 5-2 win over Shenandoah District rival Riverheads in Greenville.
Kasey Fitzgerald and Noah Canterbury tossed two no-hit innings in relief, striking out five batters in the process.
Jackson Ingram was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Gap (5-5, 4-5 Shenandoah) while Canterbury had a double, Hunter Campbell was 3-for-4 with a triple and Kody Bright added a single and an RBI in the victory.
For the Gladiators (6-4, 4-4 Shenandoah), Bennett Dunlap and Aidan Miller had an RBI apiece.
Softball
Spotswood 12, Waynesboro 0: Emerson Adkins was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and a pair of RBIs as second-seeded Spotswood cruised past fifth-seeded Waynesboro 12-0 in five innings in the Valley District quarterfinals in Penn Laird.
Kaitlyn Fletcher was 2-for-3 for the Trailblazers (11-2) while Brooke Morris finished 2-for-4 with an RBI in the victory.
Fletcher pitched the first three innings, giving up one run while striking out five. Morris then tossed the final two frames.
Spotswood will host the winner of third-seeded Broadway and fourth-seeded Rockbridge County — a game that was suspended in the first inning on Monday — in the district semifinals on Wednesday. The Little Giants finished 2-11.
Page County 4, Clarke County 1: In Berryville, Taylor Hankins pitched a complete game and gave up just one run on two hits while striking out 11 as Page County wrapped up a perfect regular season with a 4-1 win over Clarke County.
Taylor Umberger and Jocelyne Rinker finished with two hits apiece for the Panthers (12-0, 12-0 Bull Run).
Also chipping in for Page County was Kirsten Hensley and Tana Merica with a hit and an RBI apiece.
Despite the loss, Abigail Peace was impressive in the circle for the Eagles as she, too, pitched a complete game and gave up just one earned run on seven hits and six walks while racking up eight strikeouts.
At the plate for Clarke County (8-3, 8-3 Bull Run), Alyssa Hoggatt finished with a hit and an RBI.
Fort Defiance 3, Stuarts Draft 2: McKenna Mace’s double to left brought home Allison Sheets in the bottom of the eighth and gave Fort Defiance a thrilling 3-2 walk-off win over Shenandoah District foe Stuarts Draft in extra innings at FDHS.
Mace finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Indians (9-2, 8-1 Shenandoah) while Courtney Begoon, Madi Reeser and Kiersten Ransome all finished with two hits and a run scored. Baylee Blalock also had an RBI for Fort.
In the circle for FDHS, Lilian Berry pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out 14.
For the Cougars (6-5, 4-5 Shenandoah), Kenzie Tillman pitched a complete game, giving up four runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six. She also finished 1-for-4 at the plate while Madi Armentrout was 2-for-4.
Also chipping in for Draft was Hadley May with a double while Gracie Martin chipped in with an RBI single.
Boys Soccer
Broadway 1, Rockbridge County 0: Fourth-seeded Broadway did enough to keep its season alive during an exciting 1-0 shutout victory over fifth-seeded Rockbridge County in the Valley District quarterfinals at BHS.
Xavier Molina scored the unassisted goal for the Gobblers (5-6) while Collin Rhodes had a pair of saves in goal.
Broadway will now face either second-seeded Turner Ashby or fifth-seeded Rockbridge County in a district semifinal clash on Wednesday. That game was suspended on Monday and will resume today at 3 p.m. in Bridgewater.
Girls Soccer
Turner Ashby 8, Rockbridge County 0: Reese Pangle and Belinda Campos each scored a pair of goals as fourth-seeded Turner Ashby rolled to an impressive 8-0 rout of fifth-seeded Rockbridge County in the Valley District semifinals at TAHS.
Grace Mowery and Melony Shumaker had a goal apiece for the Knights (7-4) while Meredith Bowers and Erin Falwell combined for one save and the shutout. TA will play second-seeded Waynesboro — a 2-0 winner over sixth-seeded Broadway in the other quarterfinal contest on Monday — in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Weakley Earns First Division I Offer
The first offer has officially arrived for Luray junior guard Emilee Weakley.
The 5-foot-10 received her first Division I basketball scholarship offer from Longwood University of Farmville on Monday.
Weakley was the Virginia High School League Class 2 Player of the Year this past season and led the Bulldogs to their first-ever state championship with a win over Gate City in March. It was Luray’s second straight state-title appearance.
Weakley averaged 27 points, 13 rebounds and three steals per game and shot 50 percent from the field.
