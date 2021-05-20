BROADWAY — It was, yet, again, another brilliant pitching performance from one of the Valley District’s top arms.
Jacob Petersheim pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out 11 as Broadway completed a season sweep of district rival Turner Ashby with an impressive 3-0 victory at home in prep baseball action at BHS on Thursday.
In the first meeting between the two squads, Petersheim tossed a one-hit shutout as the Gobblers ran away with a 13-0 win.
On Thursday, it took him just 80 pitches and less than two hours to get through the loaded Knights’ lineup with ease.
It also helped that Broadway standout Bryce Suters, a James Madison signee, had one of his best games of the season.
Suters, an outfielder, finished 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a solo home run in the victory for the Gobblers.
Also chipping in for Broadway (7-1, 5-1 Valley), which has now won seven in a row since a season-opening upset loss to Spotswood, was Ryan Anderson with a pair of hits and Petersheim with a 2-for-2 effort that included a big double and an RBI.
Landen Stuhlmiller added a hit and an RBI for the Gobblers while freshman Bransen Hensley also chipped in with a hit.
For the Knights (4-4, 3-3 Valley), Peyton Davis and Caden Swartley finished with the only hits of the game in the loss.
Jared Peake pitched a complete game for TA, giving up three earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two.
In other prep sports Thursday:
Prep Baseball
Fort Defiance 11, Stuarts Draft 6: James Madison signee Ryan Cook had four RBIs as Fort Defiance bounced back from its first loss of the season on Wednesday with an 11-6 victory over Shenandoah District opponent Stuarts Draft on the road.
Cam Herron was 2-for-4 with a double for the Indians while Jack Liskey also finished with a pair of hits in the win.
Also chipping in for Fort (4-1, 3-1 Shenandoah) was Evan Sutton, Sam Tindall and Brodie Cash with a hit and an RBI apiece.
For the Cougars (2-4, 2-2 Shenandoah), Dawson Jones was 3-for-3 with a trio of RBIs and Colton Harris and Symeon Balser added two hits apiece. Cobey Rothgeb, Cayden Clements, Nate Wayne and Blake Roach all finished with one hit apiece in the loss.
Luray 11, Madison County 8: James Cash went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Dalton Griffith had a hit and a pair of RBIs as Luray earned its first win of the season with an 11-8 victory over Bull Run District foe Madison County at Bulldog Field.
Jacob Smith had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs while Trever Griffith added two hits and an RBI in the victory.
Also chipping in for Luray (1-6, 1-6 Bull Run) was Isaiah Mongold with a hit and an RBI while Christian Lentz and Rece Graybeal had a hit each. Cameron Weaver also tossed two innings in relief for LHS, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out two.
For the Mountaineers (4-4, 4-4 Bull Run), Trey Deane III and Tyler Geer led the way with a pair of RBIs apiece.
Buffalo Gap 4, Riverheads 3: In Swoope, Jackson Ingram’s sac fly in the bottom of the eighth brought home Noah Canterbury for the winning run as Buffalo Gap earned a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win in extras over previously unbeaten rival Riverheads.
Noah Canterbury, an Old Dominion signee, pitched five innings for the Bison and gave up two earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks while also striking out eight. The senior also went 2-for-3 at the plate for Buffalo Gap with the winning run scored.
Ingram finished 2-for-3 for the Bison (2-3, 1-3 Shenandoah) with a double and two RBIs while Dylan Alphil had a two-run homer.
For the Gladiators (3-1, 3-1 Shenandoah), Ryan Farris was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Landon Lightner also had a pair of hits and an RBI. Colton Kwiecinski pitched seven innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven.
Millbrook 13, Harrisonburg 5: In Winchester, Harrisonburg suffered a 13-5 non-district loss to Millbrook on Wednesday.
Xander Collazo led the Blue Streaks with a pair of hits while Aidan Perkins added two RBIs in the loss. Also chipping in for Harrisonburg (1-5), which has lost five straight, was Toby Corriston, Dylan Burnette and Evan Bert with a hit and an RBI apiece.
Prep Softball
Turner Ashby 4, Broadway 1: Freshman Lily Moyers pitched a complete game, giving up just one run on four hits and zero walks while striking out a trio of batters as Turner Ashby won its fifth straight with a 4-1 victory over rival Broadway at BHS.
Kendall Simmers, another freshman for the Knights, had a big two-run single in the top of the seventh to help TA pull away.
Mackenzie Cyzick finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Knights (6-1, 5-0 Valley) while Taylor Adams had a pair of hits and an RBI and Sydney Lyons, Katelyn Nazelrod and Moyers all chipped in with one hit apiece in the convincing road victory.
For the Gobblers (3-5, 3-3 Valley), who had a three-game winning streak snapped, Anna Carter, Grace Fravel, Aliza Lokey and Sage Fox all finished with one hit apiece. Fravel and Carter also combined to give up four runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Fort Defiance 7, Stuarts Draft 0: Lilian Berry continued her dominance in the circle as she pitched a complete game, giving up no runs on just three hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine in Fort Defiance’s huge 7-0 shutout of Stuarts Draft at SDHS.
Madi Reeser had a three-run homer for the Indians (4-1, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Brooke Atkins and Kiersten Ransome each had two hits and an RBI. Baylee Blalock was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs for Fort while Berry also had a hit and two runs scored.
Also chipping in for the Indians was McKenna Mace, Courtney Begoon and Jordan Schulz with one hit apiece in the victory.
For the Cougars (4-2, 2-2 Shenandoah), Lillian Campbell, McKenzie Tillman and Gracie Martin had the lone hits in the loss.
In the circle for Draft, Tillman tossed a complete game, giving up seven runs on 11 hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 3, Broadway 1: Patrick Sullivan, Ben Sullivan and Saman Aadi each scored as Turner Ashby picked up a big 3-1 win over Broadway at BHS.
Andrew Kreps and Nate Avalos added an assist each for the Knights (5-1, 5-1 Valley). The Gobblers (2-4, 2-4 Valley) snapped a two-game winning streak.
The match marked the return of TA coach Simon Timbrell to Broadway for the first time since he left the school in 2019 to take the coaching job with the Knights. Timbrell previously coached the Gobblers for four seasons.
Girls Soccer
Luray 6, Madison County 3: Emilee Weakley had a hat trick and an assist as Luray remained unbeaten with a 6-3 win over Madison County at home.
Olivia Good, Hazel Parlett and Marina Grech added a goal apiece for the Bulldogs (7-0, 7-0 Bull Run) while Isa Janney had three assists and Amber Tharpe added another.
Boys Tennis
Spotswood 5, Rockbridge County 0: In Penn Laird, top-seeded Spotswood put up a dominating effort while keeping its season alive and went on to cruise past fourth-seeded Rockbridge County by a score of 5-0 in the Valley District semifinals.
Jackson Fendley, Jackson Knight, Ryan Briggman, Cameron Cooley and Evin Yo all earned singles victories for the Trailblazers.
The No. 2 singles match between Spotswood’s Alfonso Romero and Rockbridge’s Michael Shires did not finish.
The Trailblazers (9-2) clinched a berth to next week’s Region 3C tournament with the victory on Thursday and will now host third-seeded Turner Ashby in the Valley District championship match Friday at 1 p.m. in Penn Laird.
Turner Ashby 5, Waynesboro 3: Ben Clatterbuck avenged a loss in the Valley District singles championship with a win at No. 1 singles to help third-seeded Turner Ashby earned a pivotal 5-3 victory over second-seeded Waynesboro in the district semifinals at WHS.
Micah Davis, Richard Kello and Gavin Ramsey also picked up impressive singles victories for the Knights (5-6).
The duo of Ramsey and Levi Waidelich also won the No. 3 doubles match to clinch the win for Turner Ashby.
Camden Miller and Tristan Gaona Maldonado had the lone two singles victories for the Little Giants (6-5) in the loss.
With the victory, the Knights clinch a regional berth and will travel to top-seeded Spotswood today for the district title match at 1 p.m.
East Rockingham 7, Strasburg 2: Matt Johnson, Kobe Greene, Dan Riddle, Clarke Robertson and Zander Manzano all earned singles victories as East Rockingham earned a 7-2 victory over winless Strasburg at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester.
Johnson/Greene and Colt Harton/Riddle also earned a pair of doubles victories in the win for the Eagles (3-4).
For the Rams (0-7), Timothee Pirate earned a win at No. 3 singles. Pirate and Dominic Leftwitch also won No. 3 doubles.
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 5, Rockbridge County 0: Top-seeded Spotswood remained unbeaten on the season with a quick, and efficient, 5-0 rout of fourth-seeded Rockbridge County in the Valley District semifinals in Penn Laird.
Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Abby Branner, Grace Edwards and Raygan Wade all earned singles victories for the Trailblazers.
With the win, Spotswood (11-0) clinched a berth in next week’s Region 3C tournament and will host second-seeded Broadway, whose only two losses this year are to the Trailblazers, in the Valley District championship match at 4 p.m. in Penn Laird.
Broadway 5, Turner Ashby 2: Alyssa Mongold and Maya Bacon’s win at No. 3 doubles capped off a strong overall day for second-seeded Broadway in a big 5-2 victory over third-seeded Turner Ashby in the Valley District semifinals at BHS.
Chloe Hasler, Julia Trumbo, Mongold and Bacon also earned the four singles victories for the Gobblers in the win.
For the Knights (6-5), Anna Phillips and Kate Jones got their two victories at the top two singles spots.
With the win, Broadway (9-2) clinched a berth in next week’s Region 3C tournament and will travel to top-seeded Spotswood today at 4 p.m. for the Valley District championship match. The Gobblers’ only two losses this season came to the unbeaten Trailblazers.
East Rockingham 8, Strasburg 1: Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag, Penny Fries, Molly Dibb and Crystal Barajas all picked up singles victories as East Rockingham continued its dominating season and stayed unbeaten with an 8-1 road win over Strasburg.
Meadows/Fries, Waag/Abby Thompson and Dibb/Barajas also swept the three doubles matches for the Eagles (8-0).
Olivia Hodges had the lone win for the Rams (1-8) at No. 4 singles.
Stonewall Jackson 6, Clarke County 3: Charlotte Miller, Ava Pittington, Amelia Hess and Carly Thomas earned singles victories as Stonewall Jackson earned a big 6-3 victory over Bull Run District opponent Clarke County in Quicksburg.
Mya Councill/Hess and Miller/Pittington also won a pair of doubles matches in the victory for the Generals (4-4).
For the Eagles (2-8), Ryleigh Webster and Mary Simmons earned a pair of wins at No. 1 and No. 6 singles.
