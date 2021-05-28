In a thrilling, nearly-seven-hour match, Harrisonburg’s season came to a close with a thrilling 5-4 loss to powerhouse Albemarle in the Region 5D boys tennis championship at James Madison University’s Hillside Courts on Friday.
Three of the six singles matches went to a deciding third set with Corey Beshoar, William Kyle and Owen Tompkins each getting singles wins. The No. 1 doubles team of Beshoar and Keenan Glago also got a win, but it wasn’t enough.
“I feel so honored to coach this group of guys, knowing they are only going to come back hungrier next year,” Blue Streaks coach Josh Rodgers said. “It was a rollercoaster match today and everyone put in their best effort. We just came up a little short, unfortunately. I’m proud of the effort and energy I saw today. I hope the team is proud, too.”
In other prep sports on Friday:
Boys Tennis
East Rockingham 5, Clarke County 4: East Rockingham swept the three doubles matches to give itself a 5-4 upset win over Clarke County in the Bull Run District championship at James Madison University’s Hillside Courts on Thursday.
The duo of Matthew Johnson and Kobe Greene won No. 1 doubles for the Eagles while Daniel Riddle and Colt Hatton earned a victory No. 2 doubles and Clark Robertson and Xander Manzano wrapped things up with a win at No. 3.
Johnson and Robertson also earned wins at No. 1 and No. 5 singles for the Eagles (4-4). East Rockingham will now move on to next week’s Region 2B tournament. Clarke County fell to 7-2 with the setback, but will also move on.
Prep Baseball
Broadway 17, Waynesboro 1: Bryce Suters was 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs and Bransen Hensley pitched four innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out four as Broadway crushed Waynesboro 17-1 on the road.
Noah Hertzler tossed the final three frames for the Gobblers, giving up just one hit while striking out four.
Hensley was also 2-for-5 with three RBIs for Broadway (9-1, 7-1 Valley) while Cole Morris had a triple and two RBIs.
Prep Softball
Broadway 15, Waynesboro 3: Grace Fravel and Anna Carter combined to give up just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven as Broadway cruised to a 15-3 five-inning win over Waynesboro at Kate Collins Middle School.
Carter was also 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Gobblers (4-6, 4-4 Valley) while Fravel was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Also chipping in for Broadway was Aliza Lokey with two hits, including a triple, and an RBI and Savannah Fox, Allison Dean, Hannah Jenkins, Jacklyn Williams, Serenity King and Ashley Runion with an RBI each. Marina Carter had two RBIs.
For the Little Giants (2-8, 1-7 Valley), Madison Spradlin finished 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in the loss.
East Rockingham 16, Stonewall Jackson 2: Emma Cude was 3-for-2 with a double and a home run with three RBIs and Jayla Whetzel had a two-run homer as East Rockingham cruised past Stonewall Jackson 16-2 in Elkton.
Madison Arbaugh was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Eagles (6-4, 6-4 Bull Run) while Sarah Smith and Emily Eppard had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Hayley Kyger got the start in the circle, giving up two runs on two hits with six strikeouts.
Fort Defiance 16, Staunton 4: Allison Sheets and Kiersten Ransome each homered and Abby Campbell and Courtney Begoon pitched a gem as Fort Defiance cruised to a 16-4 blowout win over Shenandoah District rival Staunton at FDHS.
Sheets had three RBIs for the Indians while Ransome had two. Jordan Schulz also added a double and two RBIs.
In the circle for Fort (7-1, 6-0 Shenandoah), Campbell and Begoon gave up four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.
Boys Soccer
Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2: Xavier Molina Vega scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Cade Meredith as Broadway earned a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over Valley District opponent Waynesboro at WHS.
Brayan Cruz-Macedo and Andrew Kauffman each scored for the Gobblers (3-5, 3-5 Valley). Collin Rhodes had six saves.
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 2: Turner Ashby 0: Spotswood used two impressive first-half goals to propel it to a big-time 2-0 Valley District win over county rival Turner Ashby at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Maggie Thorpe and Ainslee Fortner each scored a goal for the Trailblazers (7-1, 7-1 Valley) in the victory.
Also contributing for Spotswood was Dylan Gregory with a pair of saves. Meredith Bowers had 10 saves for the Knights (5-3, 5-3 Valley), who were coming off a big win. The Trailblazers outshot TA 12-2 and dominated time of possession.
Stonewall Jackson 11, East Rockingham 0: Annika Dellinger had two goals and two assists and Morgan Gibson added two goals of her own as Stonewall Jackson ran away with a crushing 11-0 rout of East Rockingham in Elkton.
Eli Dellinger added a goal and three assists, Kezi Despirito and Brooke Jones each had a goal and an assist and Paolo, Arrocena Jacuinde, Katie Jordan, Kylene Franklin and Maddie Hoover each had a goal apiece for the Generals. Gracie Struder chipped in to the loaded Stonewall Jackson (6-1, 6-1 Bull Run) attack with an assist. The Eagles are now 2-6.
