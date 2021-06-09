If you asked David Beck two days ago, he would’ve told you he had his doubts.
“I really thought that [regionals] might be out of the picture,” Beck said.
The Harrisonburg standout and Virginia Tech signee has battled an injury in his hamstrings and his calves due to his sciatic nerve causing flare-ups, forcing him to miss last week’s Valley District outdoor track and field championships.
On Wednesday, however, the Blue Streaks senior returned to his home track and made a big-time statement as he won the Region 5D boys 800-meter championship with a time of 2:01.45 to cruise past the remainder of the competition.
“I have a great group of people in my corner that have, physically and mentally, helped me through all of this,” Beck said after his performance. “It means the world to me to be able to come out, compete and move on to states.”
The HHS boys finished seventh as a team with 55 points while the Blue Streaks (36.50) were eighth on the girls’ side.
Javante Chacon continued his impressive season with a second-place performance in the 100 for the Harrisonburg boys and a fourth-place finish in the 200. He’ll advance to next week’s Virginia High School League Class 5 meet in both.
Other state qualifiers on the boys’ side include Jadon Burgess, who finished third in the 110 hurdles, and Joel Alvarado with fourth place in the discus throw. The 4x800 relay team of Calvin Hulleman, CJ Hulleman, Liam Wightman and Hayden Kirwan finished third for the Blue Streaks with a time of 8:43.85. Kirwan was also fourth in the 3200.
For the HHS girls, Sophia Yoder was fourth in the 400-meter dash and third in the triple jump. The Blue Streaks 4x400 relay team of Yoder, Nicole Gonzalez-Trejo, Mia Beauzieux and Nemah Ibrahaim finished fourth while the 4x800 team of Annie Poirot, Lena Blagg, Clare Kirwan and Kate Kirwan put up a strong third-place performance to round things out.
The VHSL Class 5 championships will be held on June 18 at Todd Stadium in Hampton.
“I’m just grateful to be on the path to being healthy and have those amazing people rooting me on every step of the way,” Beck said. “Today’s race was much bigger than just me.”
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Baseball
Broadway 5, Harrisonburg 1: Freshman Bransen Hensley pitched a complete game, giving up one run on a hit and two walks while striking out six as No. 1 Broadway downed No. 5 Harrisonburg 5-1 in the Valley District semifinals at BHS.
Hensley also had a two-run single for the Gobblers (12-1) while Bryce Suters had a hit and an RBI of his own.
Drew Bowman was 2-for-2 with a double for the Blue Streaks (3-10) while Ty Watts was 2-for-3. Aiden Perkins had an RBI single while Dylan Burnette pitched 2.1 relief innings, giving up no runs on a hit and two walks with a strikeout.
Broadway will take on second-seeded Spotswood in the district title game tonight at Harrisonburg High School.
Spotswood 4, Turner Ashby 1: Caden Ludholtz gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out one as No. 2 Spotswood defeated No. 3 Turner Ashby 4-1 for the first time this year in the Valley District semifinals in Penn Laird.
Luke Keister tossed two no-hit innings in relief for the Trailblazers walking a pair of batters while also striking out two.
At the plate for Spotswood (11-3), Elijah Grogg was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Noah Burtner had an RBI single as well.
Also chipping in was Keister, Dalton Nicely, Andrew Baugher, Dawson Russell and Ryan Shonk with a hit apiece.
For the Knights (8-6), who will now wait and see if they’ll earn an at-large berth for next week’s Region 3C tournament, Grayson Smith was 2-for-3 while Peyton Davis had an RBI single and Grant Thomas had a single of his own.
The Trailblazers will take on top-seeded Broadway in the district championship tonight at Harrisonburg High School.
Stuarts Draft 4, Riverheads 3: Dustyn Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch to give Stuarts Draft a 4-3 win over Riverheads.
Nate Wayne was 3-for-3 with a double for the Cougars (6-6, 6-6 Shenandoah) while Cayden Clements had two RBIs.
Softball
Turner Ashby 9, Harrisonburg 2: Freshman Kendall Simmer had a pair of solo home runs as top-seeded Turner Ashby cruised to a 9-2 win over sixth-seeded Harrisonburg in the Valley District semifinals in Bridgewater.
Lily Moyers, another freshman, pitched a complete game for the Knights (11-2), giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out eight. Kelsey Knight and Gracie Moyers finished with one hit apiece for Turner Ashby in the win.
For the Blue Streaks (1-12), Mairany Munoz-Garcia had an RBI single and Karleigh Gentry added a double.
Spotswood 6, Broadway 1: Emerson Adkins continued her season-long dominance at the plate as she went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in No. 2 Spotswood’s 6-1 win over No. 3 Broadway in the Valley District semifinals in Penn Laird.
Freshman Taelor Ware was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Kaitlyn Fletcher was 2-for-3 and Brooke Morris also had a hit.
Fletcher also tossed a complete game for the Trailblazers (12-2), giving up four hits and striking out six.
Grace Fravel was 2-for-3 with a solo home run for the Gobblers (7-7) while Serenity King added a double.
Stuarts Draft 11, Riverheads 1: Kenzie Tillman pitched a complete game, giving up a run on six hits with two strikeouts and was also 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs in Stuarts Draft’s 11-1 home win over Riverheads.
Hadley May and Gracie Martin had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Cougars (7-5, 5-5 Shenandoah).
For the Gladiators (2-8, 2-8 Shenandoah), Alexis Davis had two hits in the loss.
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 4, Harrisonburg 0: Top-seeded Spotswood appears to be clicking at just the right time of the year after it rolled past third-seeded and rival Harrisonburg 4-0 in the Valley District semifinals at HHS.
Esau Zelaya Leiva had two goals and an assist for the Trailblazers (10-1) while Ian Joya had a goal and an assist.
Jose Ariel Andrade also had a goal for Spotswood while Owen Albertson chipped in with an assist.
The Trailblazers will face second-seeded Turner Ashby in the district title game tonight at Harrisonburg High School.
Turner Ashby 1, Broadway 0: Patrick Sullivan’s first-half goal was enough as second-seeded Turner Ashby held on for a thrilling 1-0 win over fourth-seeded rival Broadway in the Valley District semifinals in Bridgewater.
Nate Avalos had the assist for the Knights (10-2) while Jared Smith finished with four saves in goal.
Collin Rhodes had seven saves in the season-ending loss for the Gobblers (5-7).
Turner Ashby will take on top-seeded Spotswood in the district championship tonight at Harrisonburg High School.
Girls Soccer
Harrisonburg 3, Spotswood 0: Third-seeded Harrisonburg jumped out to an early first-half lead and never looked back en route to a 3-0 upset win over top-seeded Spotswood in the Valley District semifinals at HHS.
Amelia Mitchell, Galilea Santiago Henriquez and Olivia King all scored a goal each for the Blue Streaks (7-3).
Mallory Knup had two assists for Harrisonburg while Addison Fornadel added another in the win.
The Blue Streaks will host second-seeded Waynesboro — a 1-0 winner over Turner Ashby in the other semifinal match on Wednesday — in the district championship game tonight at 5 p.m. at home.
Page Athletes Earn Player Of The Year Honors
The Bull Run District announced its top honors for baseball, softball and boys and girls soccer on Tuesday.
Page County’s Taylor Hankins, a James Madison signee, was named Player of the Year in softball while Panthers sophomore Lance Williams, a Virginia Tech commit, earned top honors for the baseball team.
In soccer, Page’s Jared Melini was the boys’ Player of the Year while Clarke County’s Madison Toone was the girls’.
HHS Sophomore Burgess Earns First D-I Offer
The first Division I scholarship offer has officially rolled in for Harrisonburg sophomore Jadon Burgess.
Burgess, a 6-foot-3 wing, earned an offer from High Point University basketball, according to Corey Stitzel, who coaches the AAU team Virginia Premier. Burgess’ dad, Don, later confirmed the news to the Daily News-Record.
Don Burgess is the current HHS boys basketball coach and a former standout at Radford University.
Jadon Burgess, meanwhile, will play on the Blue Streaks varsity team for the first time next season after this past season was canceled due to COVID-19. Jadon Burgess was Harrisonburg’s top JV player in 2019-20.
Welcome to the discussion.
