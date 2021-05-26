Belinda Campos scored twice as Turner Ashby earned a key 3-2 win over Valley District rival Harrisonburg at HHS in girls soccer action at HHS on Wednesday.
Grace Mowery added a goal and two assists for the Knights (5-2, 5-2 Valley) while Hannah Lovinger finished with one assist of her own in the win for TA.
Erin Falwell had four saves for the Knights in the big road victory.
For the Blue Streaks (4-2, 4-2 Valley), Olivia King and Galilea Santiago Henriquez finished with one goal apiece in the close loss.
In other prep sports:
Prep Softball
Turner Ashby 20, Harrisonburg 2: Sydney Lyons was 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and five RBIs as Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg 20-2 in Bridgewater.
Makenzie Cyzick was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Knights (7-1, 6-0 Valley) while Taylor Adams also had two hits and three RBIs. Senior Alyssa Sutton had a hit and two RBIs for the Blue Streaks (1-7, 1-5 Valley).
Prep Baseball
East Rockingham 12, Luray 11: Cannon Good’s hard-hit grounder forced an error by Luray and allowed Tucker Lam to come home for the winning run as East Rockingham earned a thrilling 12-11 win in 10 innings in Elkton on Tuesday.
The game was filled with sloppy play from both teams as the Eagles and Bulldogs combined for 13 errors in the contest.
Ryan Williams got the start on the mound for the Eagles, pitching five innings and giving up seven runs — only two were earned — on eight hits and four walks. Wyatt Baker then came in to relieve Williams in the sixth and pitched the final five frames for East Rockingham, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks while also striking out four batters.
At the plate for the Eagles (4-5, 4-5 Bull Run), Williams had three hits and a pair of RBIs while Baker also had two RBIs.
Also chipping in for East Rockingham was Benjamin Dinkel with two hits and an RBI and Noah Campbell, William Brown, Chase Clem and Good with one RBI apiece. The Eagles finished with eight total in the game, but committed eight errors.
For the Bulldogs (1-7, 1-7 Bull Run), Isaiah Mongold was 3-for-7 with a triple and two RBIs, James Cash was 3-for-4, Christian Lentz was 3-for-4 wit an RBI and Brendan Fitzwater, Dalton Griffith and Jacob Smith all had two hits apiece.
