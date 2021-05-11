PENN LAIRD — Grant Thomas pitched six strong innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits and a trio of walks while striking out a season-high 13 batters as Turner Ashby picked up its second consecutive win with an 8-3 victory over Spotswood in late-night Valley District baseball action in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
Hunter Miller was 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Knights while Jared Peake had a hit and two RBIs, Caden Swartley had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Grayson Smith finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI of his own.
“We were looking to figure things out a little bit,” Turner Ashby coach Andrew Armstrong said about his team winning back-to-back games convincingly after an 0-2 start. “We talked about character and coming together as a team and doing things the TA way.”
The balance carried through most of the lineup for TA, which also got a double from Taylor Fitzgerald and a sac fly from Wyatt Campbell. Swartley and Peake pitched the final inning of relief to earn the victory for the Knights (2-2).
Ryan Shonk led the Trailblazers (5-0) with two hits while Luke Keister, Dalton Nicely, Elijah Grogg and Noah Burtner had one apiece.
“Early on in the season, pitching is always going to be ahead of hitting,” Armstrong said. “We really stress pitching and defense on this team and we know the bats are going to come alive when they need to. We really worked the last two weeks on breaking things down and keeping it simple. We just want to put the ball in play and we did that tonight.”
In other prep sports:
Prep Baseball
Broadway 14, Waynesboro 2: James Madison signee Bryce Suters went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs as Broadway earned its fourth straight victory with a convincing 14-2 rout of Valley District foe Waynesboro in five innings at BHS.
Landen Stuhlmiller also went 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs while Cole Morris had two hits and a pair of RBIs, too. Hunter Deavers, meanwhile, had a pair of hits and a trio of RBIs while Brade Smith had a hit and Ben Hutcheson added an RBI.
Pitching for the Gobblers (4-1), Drew Spiggle and Noah Hertzler combined to give up one run on three hits while striking out seven.
Jake Barker, Ian Johnson and Jaxon Wilfong had the only three hits of the game for the Little Giants (0-2).
Rockbridge County 7, Harrisonburg 2: Landon Blackwell pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out a trio of batters as Rockbridge County earned a 7-2 Valley District victory over Harrisonburg in Lexington.
Garret Huffman was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Wildcats (2-2) while Cohen Paxton added two RBIs of his own and Austin Higgins, Luke Drzemiecki and Derek Smith all finished with an RBI apice. Keswick Owens also had a hit for Rockbridge in the win.
For the Blue Streaks (1-2), Aidan Perkins, Evan Bert, Ty Watts and Toby Corriston all had one hit apiece.
Stonewall Jackson 9, East Rockingham 4: Nick Foltz went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and Dawson Moomaw added two RBIs of his own as Stonewall Jackson never lost its lead in a 9-4 Bull Run District win over East Rockingham in Quicksburg.
Brayden Hovatter had three hits and an RBI for the Generals (2-1) while Austin Richie was 2-for-4 with an RBI as well.
For the Eagles (3-2), Noah Campbell had a pair of hits and two RBIs while Ryan Williams was also 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Fort Defiance 8, Staunton 7: Fort Defiance scored four runs in the seventh to stun Staunton with an 8-7 win at Moxie Stadium.
Tyer Smith, Caden Richter and Kaden Johnson all finished with two RBIs apiece for the Indians (1-0) in the victory.
For the Storm (0-3), Haiden Engleman, Nathan Byrnes and Job Harrell all chipped in with two RBIs each.
Rappahannock County 6, Luray 3: Mason Ramey had a two-run double as Rappahannock County defeat Luray 6-3 at RCHS.
Brendan Fitzwater had two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Bulldogs (0-5) in the loss while Dalton Griffith also had two hits.
Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 1: Dawson Jones had three hits, a homer and six RBIs and Trenton Coffey had three hits and four RBIs as Stuarts Draft pounded out 19 hits in a 17-1 throttling of Shenandoah District opponent Buffalo Gap in Swoope.
Cobey Rothgeb also had two hits and four RBIs for the Cougars (1-2) while Symeon Balser had a homer and two RBIs of his own.
For the Bison (1-1), Hunter Campbell, Jackson Ingram, Noah Canterbury, Jackson LaPorte and Kody Bright each had a hit.
Riverheads 10, Wilson Memorial 8: Aidan Miller, Landon Lightner, Ryan Farris and Bennett Dunlap all had two hits apiece as Riverheads earned a hard-fought 10-8 rivalry win over Wilson Memorial in Shenandoah District action in Fishersville.
Trenton Thompson added two RBIs for the Gladiators (1-0) while Mason McDowell, Jacob Leavell and Matt Bobsin had two RBIs each for the Green Hornets. That trio also combined for seven of Wilson Memorial 10 total hits on the evening.
Prep Softball
Broadway 6, Waynesboro 0: Grace Fravel tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 16 batters as Broadway picked up its first win of the season with a 6-0 Valley District home victory over Waynesboro.
Savannah Fox had a solo homer for the Gobblers (1-4) in the victory while Aliza Lokey had a trio of RBIs, Ashley Runion was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and Allison Dean and Marina Carter finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
Faith Fisher and Madison Graham had the lone two hits for the Little Giants (1-3) in the loss.
East Rockingham 21, Stonewall Jackson 1: Bethany Marz, Emily Eppard and Sara Monger all homered as East Rockingham slaughtered winless Bull Run District opponent Stonewall Jackson 21-1 in five innings in Quicksburg.
Eppard was 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBIs for the Eagles while Monger was 3-for-3 with a homer and a team-high five RBIs. Emma Cude, Ashlyn Herring and Aspen Jones all added three hits apiece while Megan Holland finished with two RBIs.
In the circle, Jones, Madison Arbaugh and Hayley Kyger gave up one run on four hits and a walk for East Rockingham (3-1).
Emma Saeler, Abby Moomaw, Alice Bare and Belle Hedrick all had a hit apiece for the Generals (0-3).
Fort Defiance 13, Staunton 2: Courtney Begoon had a pair of hits and three RBIs and also tossed four innings in the circle, giving up just one run on five hits and a walk as Fort Defiance cruised to a 13-2 win over Staunton in six innings at Montgomery Hall Park.
Allison Sheets, Lilian Berry and Kiersten Ransome had two RBIs each for the Indians (2-1) and Savannah Goodloe also drove in a run.
For the Storm (0-3), Alayia Robinson had a pair of doubles and two RBIs while Amelia Hicks added two hits of her own.
Stuarts Draft 4, Buffalo Gap 3: In Swoope, Gracie Martin’s RBI single in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference as Stuarts Draft earned an impressive 4-3 win over Shenandoah District rival Buffalo Gap in an early-season battle of unbeatens.
Emma Cyr had a two-run homer for the Cougars (3-0) while Kenzie Tillman pitched a complete game, striking out 11 in the process.
For the Bison (2-1), Caroline Alger and Emily Minter each had a homer while Kate Alger struck out 14 in the circle.
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 2, Spotswood 1: Christian Souders’ goal with 36 seconds remaining in overtime lifted Turner Ashby to a thrilling 2-1 win over Valley District foe Spotswood in Penn Laird.
Noah Miller also had a goal for the Knights (2-1) while Patrick and Benjamin Sullivan each had an assist. Jared Smith had five saves.
For the Trailblazers (3-1), Jose Ariel Andrade had the lone goal and was assisted by Mubeen Mehdi.
Broadway 3, Waynesboro 1: Junior midfielder Brayan Cruz-Macedo had a hat trick as Broadway earned its first victory of the season with a 3-1 Valley District home win over Waynesboro.
Catcher Box added an assist for the Gobblers (1-2) while Collin Rhodes had six saves. The Little Giants are now 0-3.
Harrisonburg 4, Rockbridge County 2: Harrisonburg won its second straight to open up the season with a 4-2 road win over Rockbridge County in Valley District action in Lexington.
Daniel Romero, Isai Rodriguez, Edwin Rios-Sanchez and Dear Haji all scored for the Blue Streaks (2-0). The Wildcats are now 1-2.
Stonewall Jackson 8, East Rockingham 2: In Quicksburg, Stonewall Jackson rolled to an 8-2 win over East Rockingham.
Ben Harris and Riley Ziegler each scored for the Eagles (0-3-1) while Riley Ziegler had an assist. The Generals are now 2-1.
Clarke County 8, Strasburg 0: Christopher LeBlanc had a hat trick and Justin Toone had two goals and a pair of assists as Clarke County remained unbeaten with a convincing 8-0 shutout of Bull Run District rival Strasburg in Berryville.
Oakley Staple and Leo Morris had two assists apiece for the Eagles (4-0) while Leo Morris had two goals. The Rams are now 2-1-1.
Girls Soccer
Turner Ashby 1, Spotswood 0: Grace Mowery’s lone goal was the difference as Turner Ashby bounced back with a huge 1-0 Valley District victory over rival Spotswood in Bridgewater.
Harlee Pangle had an assist for the Knights (2-1) while Meredith Bowers was huge in goal with eight saves. The Trailblazers are now 2-1.
Boys Tennis
Turner Ashby 6, Broadway 3: Turner Ashby won five of six singles matches to roll to a 6-3 win over Broadway in Bridgewater.
It was Ben Clatterbuck, Ryan Evans, Micah Davis, Gavin Ramsey and Levi Waidelich getting those victories for the Knights (4-5). The No. 3 doubles team of Ramsey/Waidelich also earned an impressive 8-1 win to round out the day for the home team in the win.
For the Gobblers (0-6), Casper Rao got a singles win while they also earned victories at the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. spots.
Spotswood 7, Rockbridge County 2: Jackson Fendley, Alfonso Romero, Ryan Briggman, Cameron Cooley and Evin Yo all picked up singles victories as Spotswood cruised to an impressive 7-1 Valley District win over Rockbridge County in Penn Laird.
Fendley/Jackson Knight and Conner Amberg/Addison Sheahan also earned a pair of doubles victories for the Trailblazers (6-1).
For the Wildcats (2-7), it was John Shomo getting the lone singles victories. He also won No. 2 doubles with Michael Shirel.
Harrisonburg 9, Waynesboro 0: Harrisonburg’s dominating season continued with a 9-0 win over Waynesboro at home.
Corey Beshoar, Keenan Glago, William Kyle, Sidharth Tandel, Adam Osinkosky and Owen Tompkins all earned singles victories in the win for the Blue Streaks (6-0). Those same six players combined to also sweep the doubles matches. The Little Giants are now 4-4.
Girls Tennis
Broadway 6, Turner Ashby 3: Felicity Copenhaver, Chloe Hasler, Julia Trumbo and Alyssa Mongold earned singles victories to help Broadway continue its strong regular season with a 6-3 Valley District win over Turner Ashby at BHS.
Copenhaver/Hasler and Mongold/Maya Bacon also earned doubles victories for the Gobblers (8-1). Anna Phillips and Kendra Gillette both earned singles victories for the Knights (5-4) in the loss while Phillips/Kate Jones also earned a victory at No. 1 doubles.
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0: Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Abby Branner, Grace Edwards, Raygan Wade and Madison Knight all earned singles wins as Spotswood continued to dominate Valley District opponents with a 9-0 road win over Rockbridge County.
Dunaway/Cooley, Branner/Edwards and Wade/Rennie Shaffer also swept doubles for the Trailblazers (8-0). RCHS is now 3-6.
Harrisonburg 6, Waynesboro 3: Jeslyn Liu, Kim Portillo, Cindy Lou and Sophia Yoder earned singles victories in Harrisonburg 6-3 win — just its second of the season — over Waynesboro in Valley District action at WHS.
Liu/Madison Horneber and Portillo/Liu also won doubles matches for the Blue Streaks (2-6). Madelin Barber and Heather Morris earned singles victories for the Little Giants (0-9) while Morris and Natalie Reed also won the No. 3 doubles match.
Harrisonburg Boys, TA Girls Dominate Local Meet
It was a strong effort for the Harrisonburg boys and Turner Ashby girls Monday at a five-team track and field meet in Waynesboro.
The Blue Streaks (155) ran away with the team title in the boys’ events over Waynesboro (127.5), North Cross (99.5), Turner Ashby (84) and Regents School of Charlottesville (19). The Knights, meanwhile, scored 209 to win on the girls side of things with Harrisonburg (145), Waynesboro (72), North Cross (40) and Regents School of Charlottesville (39) following behind in that order.
Individual winners for the HHS boys were Jadon Burgess in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Matthew Rush in the 1600, Caleb Bergey in the 400, David Beck in the 800, Javante Chacon in the 200 and long jump and Hayden Kirwan, who won the 3200. The Blue Streaks 4x400 relay team also brought home gold in the boys’ race while Turner Ashby’s Sam Shickel was victorious in the 100. Michael Smith won the discus and the shot put for the Little Giants while Kyan Kirby was the only other local to win gold in the high jump.
For the girls events, the first-place Knights were led by individual winners Becca Shiflet (100 hurdes), Avrie Shifflett (100), Adeline Sajko (300 hurdles), Katie Miller (discus and shot put), Dani Kunkle (high jump) and Adara Fox (long jump and triple jump).
Nicole Gonzalez-Trejo was the lone individual winner for the second-place Harrisonburg girls in the 200-meter dash.
