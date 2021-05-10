BROADWAY — After three seasons, Scott Martin has officially resigned as coach of Broadway girls basketball.
The school announced on Monday afternoon that Martin informed the team of his decision to resign after accepting a full-time teaching position at Elkton Middle School. That position also includes coaching a pair of middle-school basketball teams.
“I’ve known for a long time of Scott’s desire to teach [physical education],” Gobblers athletic director Ryan Ritter said in a statement. “That is his passion and I’m happy he was able to secure his dream position. Broadway athletics is thankful for the contributions that Coach Martin has made over the past several years and wishes him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Before coming to Broadway in August of 2018, Martin previously served as the JV boys basketball coach at Turner Ashby.
In addition to his time at TA, Martin has also coached at Spotswood and Harrisonburg and replaced Bobby Mongold, who submitted his resignation in May of that same year as the coach of the Gobblers girls hoops team and girls soccer team. The 46-year-old stepped down to pursue "new challenges and endeavors" like his Broadway Lynx soccer program.
Mongold took over a program in 2010 that had gone three straight seasons without a district win. During his time as coach, Mongold amassed a 146-70 record over eight years. He won the program's first regional title since the 1970s, and took a program that had never experienced a state tournament to four of them, winning a title in 2017 after falling short in the state finals in 2014 and 2015.
Under Martin, the Gobblers faced a stiff rebuild with young talent and appeared close to getting over the hump in recent seasons.
During its three seasons with Martin as the head coach, Broadway went 18-34 and never reached the Region 3C tournament.
In the statement released Monday, Ritter said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
In other prep sports:
Prep Softball
Page County 2, Rappahannock County 1: In Shenandoah, junior catcher Kirsten Hensley crushed a two-run, walk-off homer to deep center field to allow Page County to avoid an early-season remain unbeaten with a thrilling 2-1 win over Rappahannock County.
Trailing 1-0 entering the seventh, and final, inning, Taylor Umberger connected on a one-out single — her third hit of the night for the Panthers — to left and proceeded to advance to second on an error when the ball was misplayed by the Rappahannock outfielder.
Then, two batters later and with a pair of outs now on the board, Hensley took the third pitch from RCHS pitcher Claire Keyser, who had a strong performance in the circle despite the loss, and delivered it across the outfield fence to lift Page to the victory.
Umberger finished with a double and a run scored as part of her 3-for-3 night for PCHS while a single from Penn State signee Maddie Gordon and Hensley’s game-winning shot were the only other hits of the game for the Panthers, who improved to 3-0 with the win.
In the circle for Page was Taylor Hankins, a James Madison signee, as she tossed another complete game and gave up just one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out 14 batters. Hankins has pitched every game this season for the Panthers.
For Rappahannock County, it was Mirandah Jenkins with a solo homer that gave the visitors their only run of the game. Keyser allowed just two runs on five hits and zero walks in the loss while also striking out a pair of Page County batters at the plate.
Strasburg 10, Stonewall Jackson 0: Senior pitcher Arianna Whited tossed a no-hitter while striking out 12 as Strasburg earned its first win of the season with a 10-0 five-inning shutout of Bull Run District foe Stonewall Jackson at Stony Brook Elementary School.
Bella Rhodes was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Rams (1-1) while Madyson Judy was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. The Generals are 0-2.
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 2, Waynesboro 0: Daniel Posada Martinez and Mubeen Mehdi each scored a goal as Spotswood remained unbeaten with a 2-0 road victory over Valley District rival Waynesboro at WHS.
Edwin Joya added an assist for the Trailblazers (3-0) in the victory.
Boys Tennis
Waynesboro 5, Turner Ashby 4: Camden Miller, William Perry and Jackson Lee all earned impressive victories in their respective singles matches as Waynesboro edged Turner Ashby 5-4 in a tight Valley District matchup in Bridgewater.
Miller/Grayson Wood and Perry/Tristan Gaona Maldonado also won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches for the Little Giants (4-3).
For the Knights (3-5), Ben Clatterbuck, Richard Kello and Levi Waidelich won singles. Kello/Micah Davis also won No. 2 doubles.
Wilson Memorial 9, East Rockingham 0: In Fishersville, Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Tyler Knick, Jake Wangler, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald all dominated their singles matches as Wilson Memorial remained unbeaten with a 9-0 win over East Rockingham.
Pullin/Miller, Knick/Wangler and Reed/Dewald also swept the doubles matches for the Green Hornets (4-0). East Rock is now 1-3.
Girls Tennis
Page County 7, Clarke County 2: Grace Knighton, Taylor Jenkins, Faith Seal and Kelsey Smith all picked up singles victories as Page County put together a big 7-2 team win over Bull Run District opponent Clarke County at New Market Town Park.
Knighton/Seal, Jenkins/Summer Knight and Smith/Emma Sellers also swept the three doubles matches for the Panthers (3-3).
Kendra Mickle and Makenna Scaia earned wins at No. 3 and No. 5 singles for the Eagles (2-3) in the setback.
Flames Dominate VIC Championship
The impressive 2021 spring season continued for Eastern Mennonite at the Virginia Independent Conference championship in golf.
The Flames shot 331 as a team to defeat Virginia Episcopal (372), Carlisle (393) and several others in an 11-team field.
Ryan Slonaker (75) finished second for Eastern Mennonite while Adam Hatter (83) was fourth, Grant Pennybacket (84) was fifth and Schuyler Harmison (89) finished eighth. All four players earn all-conference honors for finishing in the top 10 in the victory.
Drew Hatter (93) and Andrew Lantz (96) also were impressive for the Flames.
