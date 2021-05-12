SHENANDOAH — Taylor Hankins and Bailee Gaskins combined to toss a no-hitter as Page County softball remained undefeated on the season with a 13-0 shutout of Bull Run District foe Madison County in five innings in Shenandoah on Wednesday.
Hankins tossed the first four innings, giving up no runs, no hits and no walks while striking 10. Gaskins then came in for the fifth, and final, frame and sat down the three Mountaineers batters in six quick pitchers. The two combined for just 56 pitches thrown.
Morgan Lucas was 2-for-2 with a double, a homer, and three RBIs for the Panthers while Kirsten Hensley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jocelyne Rinker was 2-for-2 with a double and a trio of RBIs. Hankins and Marissa Monger added an RBI apiece.
In other prep sports:
Prep Baseball
Page County 2, Madison County 1: Lance Williams pitched six innings of no-hit baseball while walking five and striking out 12 and Seth Smith came in to deliver a perfect final frame for the save as Page County defeated Madison County 2-1 in Shenandoah.
Williams was also 3-for-4 with a triple at the plate for the Panthers while Chase Parlett was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Isaiah Cloude also had a hit and an RBI while Aidan Painter, Mitchell Gaskins, Caleb Knighton, and Caden Good had a hit apiece.
Girls Soccer
Harrisonburg 9, Rockbridge County 1: Senior standout Ashley Acosta-Iscoa had an impressive hat trick as Harrisonburg remained unbeaten with a dominating 9-1 Valley District win over winless Rockbridge County on Tuesday at HHS.
Galilea Santiago Henriquez had two goals for the Blue Streaks (2-0) while Quatzalli Arteaga-Vazquez, Olivia King, Jolie Sallah and Addison Fornadel all scored one apiece. The Wildcats are now 0-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.