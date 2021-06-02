PENN LAIRD — On Tuesday, Grace Knighton was already focused on what she wanted to make happen next.
So, on Wednesday, the Page County senior went ahead and wasted no time making sure that happened.
“I want to pull a doubles win [Wednesday], so we can go to states for that as well,” Knighton said Tuesday.
Knighton and fellow senior Taylor Jenkins defeated the East Rockingham duo of Jamison Meadows and Penny Fries by a score of 6-4, 7-5 to win the Region 2B girls tennis doubles championship at Spotswood High School on Wednesday.
The win came less than 24 hours after Knighton won the regional singles title with another win over Meadows.
Stuarts Draft’s Mark Gordon and Eric Young defeated East Rock’s Matthew Johnson and Kobe Greene 6-3, 6-4 for the boys' doubles championship. Gordon was also coming off a win in the singles title match over Johnson the day before.
With their victories, both Knighton/Jenkins and Gordon/Young will advance to the Virginia High School League Class 2 doubles state semifinals on June 10 at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. A win there would put them in the state title match.
In other prep sports:
East Rock’s Fox Earns Top Honors
It was a performance that showed off exactly why she’s considered one of the top athletes in the school.
East Rockingham junior Margo Fox was named the Female Athlete of the Meet at the Bull Run District outdoor track and field championships on Wednesday at Strasburg after racking up 45 points for her team across five different events.
Clarke County won the boys title with 138 points with Page County (106) and Luray (70) just behind while CCHS also brought home the trophy on the girls' side with 121 points. Madison County (78) and Strasburg (77) followed.
The story of the day out of the city/county, however, was Fox as she finished with victories in the high jump, long jump and pole vault while also finishing as the runner-up in the 200-meter dash and third overall in the shot put.
Emily Washington was second in the shot put for ERHS while Luray’s Hannah Campbell earned second-place finishes in the 400, long jump and the triple jump. Bulldogs teammate Mariah Boston, meanwhile, was second in the high jump.
For the Clarke County girls, Bailey Beard brought home wins in the 100 and 200 while other first-place finishers included Ashley Crider (100 hurdles), Teagan Lowery (triple jump) and Sara Murray, who won both the shot put and the discus.
The Strasburg girls got wins from Claire Keefe (400), Megan Martin (800) and the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
On the boys' side, Page County’s Jacob Martz won the 300 hurdles and finished second in the 110 hurdles. Blake Turpen won the discus with teammate AJ Shifflett just behind him and Brett Paul Campbell finished second in 300 hurdles.
Zach Davis won the pole vault for the East Rockingham boys while Zach Wine also had a big day overall with a win in the triple jump for Stonewall Jackson. He also finished as the runner-up in both the 400 and 800-meter races.
Austin Holloway won the 100, 200 and long jump for Luray while Jaden Couper brought home gold in the 400. The Bulldogs also won the 4x100 meter relay and Tyler Pence finished as runner-up in the shot put for the Bulldogs.
Samuel Brumback (shot put) and Ellis Nei (high jump and 110 hurdles) brought home wins for Clarke County.
The Region 2B meet will take place on Wednesday at East Rockingham High School. Each team that participates in the meet can choose up to three athletes to participate in each event, despite the results of the district competition.
Boys Soccer
Harrisonburg 3, Broadway 1: Harrisonburg picked up an important 3-1 win over Broadway at BHS on Wednesday.
Isai Rodriguez, Micah Tongen and Daniel Shulgan each scored for the Blue Streaks (6-2, 6-2 Valley) in the win.
Brayan Cruz-Macedo had a goal for the Gobblers (3-6, 3-6 Valley) while Cade Meredith had the assist.
Madison County 6, East Rockingham 1: Angel Cortez’s goal was the only one of the night for East Rockingham in a 6-1 loss at the hands of Bull Run District opponent Madison County in Elkton on Wednesday.
Ben Harris had the assist for the Eagles (1-8-1, 1-8-1 Bull Run).
Staunton 8, Riverheads 0: Charles Otteni racked up five goals as Staunton remained unbeaten with a dominating 8-0 victory over Shenandoah District rival Riverheads at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium at Gypsy Hill Park on Tuesday.
Matthew Watson, Jimmy Kivlighan and Henry Melvin had a goal apiece for the Storm (6-0-1, 6-0-1 Shenandoah).
Harrison Wallace added three assists for Staunton while Liam Wright and Kendrick McCarty had one each.
Girls Soccer
Harrisonburg 1, Waynesboro 0: Olivia King’s goal lifted Harrisonburg to a 1-0 win over Waynesboro at HHS on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Blue Streaks dominated Valley District foe Broadway 8-0 in Valley District action at HHS.
Ashley Acosta-Iscoa and King each racked up hat tricks in the win for Harrisonburg (5-2, 5-2 Valley).
Galilea Santiago Henriquez added the other two goals for the Blue Streaks while Amelia Mitchell had an assist.
Acosta-Iscoa’s last goal of the evening came on a corner kick late in the game that capped a strong night for HHS.
“It dipped in with speed and power over the keeper,” Blue Streaks coach Kelsey Watson said. “It was beautiful.”
Kathleen Ledford scored less than five minutes into the second half to break a scoreless tie and it proved to be the difference as Waynesboro picked up a huge 1-0 home win over Spotswood on Tuesday.
Junior Bayley Campbell had seven saves in goal for the Little Giants (6-2, 6-2 Valley) in the victory.
For the Trailblazers (7-2, 7-2 Valley), junior keeper Dylan Gregory finished with seven saves of her own.
Turner Ashby 9, Rockbridge County 1: In Bridgewater, Turner Ashby rolled past Rockbridge County 9-1 on Tuesday.
Grace Mowery and Hannah Lovinger scored two goals apiece in the victory for the Knights (6-3, 6-3 Valley).
Cami Smith, Leah Shell, Hedy Darwish, Kimberly Campos and Meredith Bowers added one goal apiece for TA.
Senior goalkeeper Erin Falwell went the distance in goal for the Knights, earning one save in the process.
Prep Baseball
Broadway 9, Harrisonburg 4: Bryce Suters was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as Broadway clinched the Valley District regular-season title with a 9-4 win over city/county opponent Harrisonburg at BHS on Tuesday.
Jacob Petersheim got the start on the mound for the Gobblers (10-1, 8-1 Valley) and tossed 3.2 innings, giving up no runs on no hits while walking one batter and racking up six strikeouts. He also had a hit and an RBI at the plate.
Also chipping in for Broadway was West Virginia commit Bransen Hensley, who was 2-for-4 in the win. He also tossed 2.2 perfect innings in relief and gave up no runs on no hits and zero walks while striking out four batters of his own.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Cole Morris, Ryan Anderson and Ben Hutcheson all had one hit apiece for the Gobblers.
In the loss for the Blue Streaks (3-8, 3-6 Valley), James Vance and Toby Corriston combined to pitch 3.2 innings in relief while giving up no runs on three hits and zero walks. The duo also picked up a pair of strikeouts on the mound.
At the plate, Vance and Evan Bert had the lone hits for Harrisonburg while Dylan Burnette had an RBI.
Strasburg 9, East Rockingham 1: Strasburg pounded out 16 hits in a 9-1 rout of East Rockingham in Elkton on Tuesday.
Brandon Martin was 3-for-4 with a double for the Rams (3-6, 3-6 Bull Run) while Sean McKinley had a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Patchrick Kennedy was 2-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBIs and Trey Stinnette III had a two-run double.
Also chipping in for Strasburg was Kendal Stine with a hit and two RBIs while Collin Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a double.
For the Eagles (4-7, 4-7 Bull Run), Ryan Williams had a double while Josh Hensley and Will Brown had a hit apiece.
Fort Defiance 13, Buffalo Gap 2: In Swoope, Ryan Cook was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Colby Morris was 3-for-3 with a double and two more RBIs as Fort Defiance ran away with a 13-2 win over Buffalo Gap on Tuesday.
Evan Sutton had two hits and an RBI for the Indians (5-4, 4-3 Shenandoah) while Tyler Smith was 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Also chipping in for Fort was Sam Tindall with a hit and an RBI and Caden Richter with an RBI of his own.
Tindall also tossed six innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits and a walk while picking up six strikeouts.
Blake Robertson had a double and an RBI for the Bison (4-4, 3-4 Shenandoah) while Dylan Alphin had two hits and an RBI. Hunter Campbell, Jackson Ingram, Noah Canterbury, Kody Bright and Kaleb Fitzgerald all had one hit apiece.
Riverheads 13, Parry McCluer 1: Bennett Dunlap and Tye Morris combined to give up one run on one hit and three walks while striking out seven as Riverheads picked up a 13-1 non-district win over Parry McCluer in Greenville on Wednesday.
Aidan Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for the Gladiators (5-3) while Landon Lightner had two hits and a pair of RBIs and Hunter Lee also had two RBIs in the bounceback victory.
Stonewall Jackson 5, Clarke County 2: Jaden Click pitched six innings, giving up just one run on three hits and a trio of walks while striking out nine as Stonewall Jackson earned a 5-2 win over Clarke County at Rebel Field on Tuesday.
Dawson Moomaw and Nick Foltz pitched the final inning, giving up one run on three walks while striking out three.
At the plate for the Generals (6-3, 6-3 Bull Run), Brayden Hovatter was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Adrian Chaparro-Vann had a double and two RBIs. Austin Ritchie added a hit and an RBI for SJHS while Joey McNamara had two hits.
Jonah Cochran was impressive for the Eagles (4-6, 4-6 Bull Run), despite the loss, as he gave up five runs on just six hits in six innings of work while striking out 13. Luke Lyman, Brody Caton and Quenton Slusher had the only hits for CCHS.
Prep Softball
Wilson Memorial 5, Stuarts Draft 4: In Fishersville, Reagan Frazier hit a crushing three-run bomb and that proved to be the difference as Wilson Memorial earned a 5-4 victory over rival Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District action on Tuesday.
Brooke Cason got the start in the circle for the Green Hornets (6-2, 4-2 Shenandoah), pitching 2.2 innings and giving up three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three. Frazier then tossed 2.1 perfect innings in relief before Jaya Diggs-Hagwood pitched the final two, giving up one run on one hit and a walk while picking up a pair of strikeouts.
At the plate for Wilson Memorial, Serenity Stacy had a pair of hits while Korinne Baska and Ashlynn Ross had one each.
For the Cougars (5-4, 3-4 Shenandoah), McKenzie Tillman pitched 4.1 innings in relief and gave up three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three. She relieved Emma Willis, who allowed two runs on two hits and two walks.
At the plate for Draft, Hadley May had a double, a triple and two RBIs while Lillian Campbell had a hit and an RBI.
