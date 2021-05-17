SHENANDOAH — It was another dominating performance for Taylor Hankins.
The James Madison signee continued her ridiculous senior-season run as she pitched a complete game, giving up no runs on one hit and a walk while striking out 13 as Page County defeated Clarke County, 4-0, in Shenandoah on Monday.
Hankins also had a hit and a pair of RBIs for the Panthers in the victory while Penn State signee Maddie Gordon had two hits, including a solo home run.
Also chipping in for Page County (6-0, 6-0 Bull Run) was Taylor Umberger and Kadence Rhinehart with one hit apiece. Morgan Lucas also drew a walk.
For the Eagles (4-1, 4-1 Bull Run), Abigail Peace had the lone hit of the game.
In other prep sports Monday:
Prep SoftballStrasburg 5, East Rockingham 3: Madison Arbaugh went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, but East Rockingham suffered a 5-3 loss to Strasburg at Sandy Hook Elementary.
Emma Cude had two RBIs for the Eagles (3-3, 3-3 Bull Run) in the loss.
Prep Baseball
Strasburg 11, East Rockingham 1: Brandon Martin, Tanner Jenkins and James Sibert Jr. had two hits apiece as Strasburg ran away with an 11-1 six-inning win over East Rockingham at home.
Josh Hensley had the only hit of the game for the Eagles (3-4, 3-4 Bull Run) and it was a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Justin Day tossed a complete game for the Rams (2-4, 2-4 Bull Run), giving up one run on one hit and three walks while striking out 10.
Boys Soccer
Strasburg 7, East Rockingham 0: In Elkton, Kaden Colcombe scored four goals as Strasburg cruised past district foe East Rockingham by a score of 7-0.
Seth Nicholson, Ryan Roller and Cameron Froemel had one goal apiece for the Rams (4-1-1, 4-1-1 Bull Run) in the win. The Eagles fell to 0-5-1 overall.
Boys Tennis
East Rockingham 6, Strasburg 3: Colt Hatton, Daniel Riddle and Clark Robertson earned singles victories in East Rockingham’s 6-3 road victory over Bull Run District opponent Strasburg at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester.
The Eagles (2-4) also swept the three doubles matches. The Rams are 0-6.
Girls Tennis
East Rockingham 8, Stonewall Jackson 1: Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag, Penny Fries, Abby Thompson and Crystal Barajas all earned singles victories as East Rockingham defeated Stonewall Jackson, 8-1, at New Market Town Park.
The Eagles (7-0) also swept the three doubles matches in the victory.
Carly Thomas had the lone singles victory for the Generals (2-4).
Page County 8, Strasburg 1: Grace Knighton, Taylor Jenkins, Summer Knight, Emma Sellers and Kelsey Smith earned singles victories in Page County’s 8-1 win over Strasburg at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester.
The Panthers (5-4) also swept the three doubles matches. The Rams are now 1-7.
TA’s Clatterbuck To Play For District TitleTurner Ashby’s Ben Clatterbuck, the top seed, advanced to the Valley District boys tennis individual championship by forfeit on Monday at Turner Ashby.
Broadway’s Josh Hughes defeated Rockbridge County’s Matthew Feldman 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, but then forfeited to Clatterbuck for unknown reasons.
Waynesboro’s Grayson Wood defeated Spotswood’s Jackson Fendley 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 in the other semifinal and will face Clatterbuck in the championship match today at 10 a.m. on Court No. 1 at Turner Ashby High School.
Spotswood’s Jackson Fendley and Jackson Knight will face Clatterbuck and Ryan Evans in the doubles semifinals today at 12:30 p.m. The Turner Ashby duo defeated Rockbridge County’s John Shomo and Joseph Lilly 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.
In the other boys’ doubles semifinal, Broadway’s Hughes and Devon Crider will take on Waynesboro’s Wood and Camden Miller at 12:30 p.m. on Court No. 3.
Dunaway, Phillips To Square Off For Girls Title
Spotswood’s Meg Dunaway will take on Turner Ashby’s Anna Phillips for the Valley District girls tennis individual championship at 10 a.m. at TAHS.
Dunaway defeated Rockbridge County’s Saara Basuchoudhary 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinal round Monday. The Wildcats standout previously defeated Waynesboro’s Avery Nguyen 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinal round that day.
Phillips, meanwhile, earned a first-round bye before taking down Broadway’s Laurel Roberts by a score of 6-0, 6-7, 7-3 in the semifinal round.
Dunaway and Madison Cooler will face Basuchoudhary and Lydia Newhouse in the doubles semifinals at 12:30 p.m. on Court No. 4 at TAHS today.
Phillips and Kate Jones, meanwhile will host Broadway’s Roberts and Julia Trumbo at the same time on Court No. 6 at TAHS in the other semifinal.
