It took until the final frame, but Broadway managed to get it done.
The Gobblers scored all of their runs in the final frame to take down Harrisonburg 4-0 in Valley District baseball at HHS on Friday.
Landen Stuhlmiller had a hit and two RBIs for the Gobblers while Bryce Suters and Hunter Deavers had a hit an an RBI apiece.
Broadway also had hits from Cole Morris, Ryan Anderson and Ben Hutcheson while earning its fifth straight victory.
On the mound for the Gobblers (5-1, 3-1 Valley), Jacob Petersheim had another big game as he pitched a complete game, giving up just two hits and one walk while striking out 15. He outlasted HHS pitcher Evan Bert, who was also strong in the loss for the Blue Streaks.
Bert pitched six innings, giving up no runs on no hits and three walks while striking out 13, but was pulled prior to the seventh because of a high pitch count. Broadway then took advantage, scoring all four of its runs in the final inning to steal the win.
“Jacob Petersheim pitched a masterpiece again,” Gobblers coach Tim Turner said. “We played solid defense. Evan Bert was on tonight and gave our guys trouble. We were patient and did the little things it took to win — sacrifice bunt, timely hitting and good baserunning. I’m proud of our team. It’s a great win for us against a good Harrisonburg team. We grew up a lot tonight.”
Bert and Xander Collazo had the only two hits of the game for the Blue Streaks (1-3, 1-2 Valley), who have lost three in a row.
In other prep sports:
Prep Baseball
Turner Ashby 7, Rockbridge County 4: Caden Swartley went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Hunter Miller was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as Turner Ashby won its third consecutive game with a 7-4 victory over Rockbridge County in Bridgewater.
Taylor Fitzgerald, Grayson Smith and Wyatt Campbell had an RBI apiece for the Knights (3-2, 2-2 Valley) while Dylan Eppard had a triple. On the mound, Jared Peake tossed 6.2 innings, giving up four runs on 14 hits and a walk while striking out five.
For the Wildcats (2-3, 2-2 Valley), Keswick Owens, Turner Cook and Garret Huffman all finished with three hits apiece.
Page County 12, Strasburg 4: Lance Williams went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Aidan Painter added three RBIs of his own as Page County won its fourth straight with a 12-4 victory over Bull Run District opponent Strasburg in Shenandoah.
Chase Parlett, Hadan Bradley, Mitchell Gaskins and Caden Good had an RBI apiece for the Panthers (5-1, 5-1 Bull Run).
On the mound for Page, Seth Smith got the start and pitched five innings, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out a trio of batters. Caleb Knighton then tossed the final two frames and was perfect while striking out one.
For the Rams (1-4, 1-4 Bull Run), Brandon Martin, Justin Day, Hayden Gravel and Jack VanNorton had a hit apiece.
Fort Defiance 14, Buffalo Gap 6: Tyler Smith hit a grand slam as part of two-hit, five-RBI day and Fort Defiance ran away with a convincing 14-6 victory over longtime Shenandoah District rival Buffalo Gap at FDHS.
Camden Herron and Mason Angel had two hits apiece for the Indians (3-0, 2-0 Shenandoah) while Jordan Biggs had two RBIs.
For the Bison (1-2, 0-2 Shenandoah), Micah Canterbury had two hits and Noah Canterbury was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Wilson Memorial 11, Stuarts Draft 4: Ty Snead had a three-run double and Grayson Wright was 3-for-4 with an RBI as Wilson Memorial’s bats came alive in an important 11-4 win over Shenandoah District rival Stuarts Draft at SDHS.
Coby Sprouse had two hits and an RBI for the Green Hornets (2-2, 1-1 Shenandoah) while Mason McDowell also had two hits.
Also chipping in for WMHS was Jacob Wakefield, Jacob Leavell, Cameron Sprouse, Finn Irving and Aiden Podgorski with a hit each.
For the Cougars (1-3, 1-1 Shenandoah) in the loss, Dawson Jones was 3-for-4 with a double, Colton Harris had a double and two RBIs, Caden Clements had a hit and an RBI and Symeon Balser and Cobey Rothgeb finished with a hit apiece, respectively.
Prep Softball
Broadway 5, Harrisonburg 2: Anna Carter pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out nine as Broadway won its second straight with a 5-2 victory over city/county rival Harrisonburg at HHS.
Grace Fravel had a triple and two RBIs for the Gobblers (2-4, 2-2 Valley) while Aliza Lokey and Keeley Spencer had an RBI apiece.
For the Blue Streaks (0-4, 0-3 Valley), Alyssa Sutton had two hits while Karleigh Gentry added an RBI.
Page County 10, Strasburg 0: James Madison signee Taylor Hankins continued her dominating senior season as she tossed a perfect game and struck out nine in the process in Page County’s 10-0 five-inning win over Strasburg in Shenandoah.
Morgan Lucas had a two-run homer for the Panthers (5-0, 5-0 Bull Run) in the victory while Taylor Umberger and Hankins had two RBIs apiece. Maddie Gordon added two hits and two runs scored for Page County while Jocelyne Rinker had a hit and two runs scored.
Ari Whited and Kiersten Wiseley split pitching duties for the Rams (1-2, 1-2 Bull Run), giving up nine earned runs on seven hits.
Fort Defiance 2, Buffalo Gap 1: Lilian Berry, an Oregon State commit, took the second pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning and sent it over the left-field wall to give Fort Defiance a thrilling, and pivotal, 2-1 walk-off win over district rival Buffalo Gap at FDHS.
Berry also tossed all 11 innings in the circle, giving up just one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out 18 batters.
Also contributing for the Indians (3-1, 2-0 Shenandoah) was Jordan Schulz with a double and McKenna Mace and Baylee Blalock with a hit apiece. Berry finished 1-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk at the plate for Fort Defiance in the victory.
For the Bison (2-2, 0-2 Shenandoah), Bailey Talley was 2-for-5 with a double while Emily Minter and Tea’ Judy had a double apiece.
Wilson Memorial 8, Stuarts Draft 7: Wilson Memorial hit five home runs in a thrilling 8-7 road win over Stuarts Draft in eight innings.
Reagan Frazier had two homers for the Green Hornets (4-0, 2-0 Shenandoah) while Jaya Diggs-Hagwood, Serenity Stacy and Rachel Baucom all hit one apiece. Diggs-Hagwood and Brooke Cason also split pitching duties and put up a strong performance for WMHS.
The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season, dropping to 3-1 overall and an even 1-1 in the Shenandoah District.
Boys Soccer
Harrisonburg 5, Broadway 0: Harrisonburg remained unbeaten with a dominating 5-0 shutout of Broadway at HHS.
Daniel Romero, Daniel Shulgan, Edwin Rios-Sanchez, Alexander Escarraman and Isai Rodriguez all scored for the Blue Streaks (3-0, 3-0 Valley) in the victory. Jaiden Brooks, a Frostburg State signee, recorded the shutout in goal. The Gobblers are now 1-3.
Turner Ashby 1, Rockbridge County 1: Ben Sullivan had the lone goal in Turner Ashby’s 1-0 home win over Rockbridge County.
Saman Aadi had an assist for the Knights (3-1, 3-1 Valley) while Jared Smith finished with five saves. RCHS is now 1-3.
Strasburg 4, Page County 2: Seth Nicolson scored twice as Strasburg defeated Page County 4-2 in Bull Run District action at home.
Anthony Schleig and Kaden Colcombe also scored for the Rams (3-1-1, 3-1-1 Bull Run) while Josiah Gooding had six saves.
The Panthers are now 2-3-1 overall and also 2-3-1 in Bull Run District play this season.
Girls Soccer
Harrisonburg 9, Broadway 0: Olivia King had a hat trick as Harrisonburg dominated Broadway 9-0 at BHS.
Galilea Santiago Henriquez and Ashley Acosta-Iscoa had two goals apiece for the Blue Streaks (3-0, 3-0 Valley) while Mallory Knupp and Quetzalli Arteaga-Vazquez had a goal apiece. Amelia Mitchell posted the shutout in goal for HHS. The Gobblers are now 0-3.
Turner Ashby 2, Rockbridge County 0: Grace Mowery scored both goals in Turner Ashby’s 2-0 road win over Rockbridge County.
Belinda Campos assisted both goals for the Knights (3-1, 3-1 Valley) while Meredith Bowers had a save. The Wildcats are 0-4.
Boys Tennis
Harrisonburg 8, Turner Ashby 1: Corey Beshoar, Keenan Glago, Adam Osinkosky, William Kyle and Owen Tompkins earned singles victories as Harrisonburg completed a perfect regular season with an 8-1 win over Turner Ashby at Eastover Tennis Courts.
The Blue Streaks (10-0) also swept the three doubles matches in the victory. Micah Davis had the lone win for the Knights (4-6).
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 8, Broadway 1: Spotswood completed an unbeaten regular season with an 8-1 win over Broadway in Penn Laird.
Meg Dunaway, Abby Branner, Grace Edwards, Raygan Wade and Madison Knight had singles wins for the Trailblazers (10-0).
The Gobblers (8-2) got their lone win at No. 2 singles from Felicity Copenhaver.
Turner Ashby 8, Harrisonburg 1: Kate Jones, Jordyn Sizemore, Emily Davidson, Kendra Gillette and Harper Dodd all earned singles victories as Turner Ashby put a strong cap on its regular season with an 8-1 win over Harrisonburg in Bridgewater.
The Knights (6-4) also swept the three doubles matches while Jeslyn Liu had the lone win for the Blue Streaks (2-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.