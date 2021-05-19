The top of the Valley District became even more confusing on Wednesday.
Cecilia Mendoza-Jose's goal early in the second half proved to be the difference in Spotswood's thrilling 2-1 win over Harrisonburg in Valley District girls soccer action in Penn Laird.
Maggie Thorpe had the other goal for the Trailblazers (4-1, 4-1 Valley) while Dylan Gregory finished with six saves.
For the Blue Streaks (3-1, 3-1 Valley), Jolie Sallah had the goal and Amelia Mitchell finished with 10 saves.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Girls Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 1, Christchurch 1: Elisabeth Fink's goal in the ninth round of penalty kick's gave sixth-seeded Eastern Mennonite a thrilling upset win over third-seeded Christchurch in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III girls soccer quarterfinals in Vienna.
Avery Nussbaum had the lone goal for the Flames (6-4) while Rahel Lema had an assist. Vivienne Alleyne had another big night for EMHS with seven saves.
