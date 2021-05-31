Keswick Owens tossed a complete game, giving up just two runs on five hits and a pair of walks while also striking out two and added a hit and three runs scored as Rockbridge County earned an 8-2 win over Harrisonburg in Valley District baseball action at HHS on Monday.
Only one of the runs Owens allowed was earned.
Garret Huffman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats (5-5, 4-4 Valley) while Austin Higgins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs of his own in the win.
Also contributing for Rockbridge County was Cohen Paxton with a hit and two RBIs, Thomas McAloon with a hit and an RBI and Evan Golladay with a hit.
For the Blue Streaks (3-7, 3-5 Valley), Evan Bert pitched five innings and gave up four runs — none of which were earned — on four hits and a walk while racking up seven strikeouts. He also picked up a hit at the plate in the loss.
Toby Corriston added a single and an RBI for Harrisonburg while Aidan Perkins and Josh Engle each had a hit and Ryan Muncy crushed a solo home run.
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 2, Harrisonburg 0: Turner Ashby earned its biggest win of the season with a 2-0 shutout victory over Valley District rival Harrisonburg at home.
Patrick Sullivan scored off a penalty kick just minutes into the second half for the Knights (6-2, 6-2 Valley) while Christian Souders added the dagger late.
With the victory, TA avenged a 1-0 loss to the Blue Streaks (5-2, 5-2 Valley) earlier this season and the two teams are now tied for second place in the district standings with two losses each. Spotswood (7-1, 7-1 Valley) remains on top.
